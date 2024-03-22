5 best movies to watch before they leave Netflix in March 2024

Sadly, it's time for more great movies to leave Netflix. Each month, the popular streaming service adds a ton of new movies. But what the Netflix gods give us, they also taketh away, and that means there are some movies you need to watch right now before they're gone from Netflix for good. Or, at least gone for now.

This month, the best Netflix movies leaving the service include the criminally underrated "Jackie Brown" from Quentin Tarantino. We also say goodbye to some of the few good DC comics movies and one of my favorite action movies — nay, one of my favorite movies — of all time. Read on to see the five best movies you need to watch before they leave Netflix in March 2024.

'Wonder Woman' (2017)

One of three genuinely good DC movies leaving this month, "Wonder Woman" stars Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, aka the titular Wonder Woman. The entire movie is technically a flashback, but this origin story in essence starts with Diana's upbringing in Themyscira, the mythical home of the Amazonian race.

But part way through, the arrival of U.S. Air Army Corps pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) shatters Diana's perception of the world. What follows is a well-executed World War I period piece with a compelling villain (David Thewlis) and excellent on-screen chemistry between Gadot and Pine. The sequel to this movie is forgettable, but this is still a must-watch.

Watch on Netflix by March 31

'The Suicide Squad' (2021)

Speaking of forgettable movies, the original "Suicide Squad" from 2016 was forgettable, and that's being generous. The premise of both films? A group of criminals — led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba) in this edition — are assembled into Task Force X by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis). Their mission, which they're forced to accept or tiny bombs explode in their heads, is to infiltrate the island nation of Corto Maltese and to destroy the covert laboratory Jötunheim.

But while Margot Robbie and Joel Kinneman reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and Rick Flagg, respectively — yes, this is technically a sequel — you don't need to have any recollection of the original to watch James Gunn's version. And you should definitely watch Gunn's version. It's funny, it's irreverent and it's incredibly violent. It may honestly be my favorite movie of the DC Extended Universe. Come for the many on-screen deaths, stay for Peacemaker's (John Cena) completely unitentional deadpan humor.

Watch on Netflix by March 31

'Shazam!' (2019)

To me, "Shazam!" is the "Ant-Man" of the DC Extended Universe. There's nothing groundbreaking about it, but it's well-paced, engaging and frankly underrated. If I was to pick a DC movie I could just start watching no question when it comes on cable, this would be toward the top of the list.

This origin story superhero movie stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson. Billy is a 14-year-old boy who's made his way through the Philadelphia foster care system and is still searching for his birth mother. One day, after defending his foster brother Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), he's empowered with "the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury" by the wizard Shazam (Djimon Honsou). Now, all Billy needs to do is say the magic word — "Shazam!" — and he becomes a superhero (Zachary Levi) on par with any other.

Watch on Netflix by March 31

'Jackie Brown' (1997)

Speaking of underrated, Quentin Tarantino's "Jackie Brown" is underrated. Is it as good as "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction," "Kill Bill" or "Inglorious Basterds?" Well ... no, but that doesn't mean it isn't excellent! After all, this is Tarantino we're talking about. He's basically made one movie that wasn't great, and even then "Death Proof" is, at worst, fine.

This homage to 1970s blaxploitation films based on "Rum Punch" by Elmore Leonard (of "Justified" fame), this movie stars Pam Grier as the titular Jackie Brown. Jackie is a flight attendant who smuggles money from Mexico into the U.S. for gun runner Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson). After being caught by ATF Agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and LAPD Detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen), they try to recruit her to turn on Robbie. Does that go according to plan? You'll have to watch to find out.

Watch on Netflix by March 30

'John Wick' (2014)

"John Wick" is one of the four greatest movies of all time. Period. This movie is a flawless execution of an action movie and runs just a mere 101 minutes. In that time though, we get incredible world-building and the creation of a now iconic character. There's no filler, and it's more grounded than the three movies that would follow.

The movie stars Keanu Reeves as the titular John Wick, a legendary assassin who has retired and is grieving the loss of his wife Helen (Bridget Moynahan). In her last act from beyond the grave, she sends him a beagle to help him cope with the loss. So when Russian mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) kills the dog and steals Wick's car, you know he's made a fatal mistake. Turns out, so does literally everyone else in this world but Iosef, and now they're cowering in fear as Wick — aka the Baba Yaga (a mythical Slavic spirit) — is out for revenge.

Watch on Netflix by March 30