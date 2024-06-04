3 best movies you can stream for free on Amazon Freevee right now

Amazon Prime Video tends to grab the headlines, but its sister streaming service, Amazon Freevee should not be ignored. This free platform packs an impressive library of movies (and a few TV shows) that can be enjoyed for free.

The service isn’t crammed full of direct-to-TV fodder either. While there is some skippable content mixed in, there are also plenty of major Hollywood hits including several movies in the “Fast & Furious” franchise and nerve-shredding horror flicks like “Candyman” and “The Forever Purge”. The only caveat to all this free content is you'll need to tolerate a few advertisements.

Amazon Freevee is certainly a streaming service that deserves more recognition, and to prove how much quality content it offers for free, I’ve picked out three must-watch movies from its library that you can stream today. Here are the best free movies on Freevee right now…

‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ (2018)

A heart-achingly romantic drama from director Barry Jenkins, “If Beale Street Could Talk” centers on the relationship between young lovers Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny (Stephan James) in 1970s New York. The pair have big dreams of starting a family and moving into an apartment of their own, but the childhood sweethearts' plans for the future are thrown in turmoil when Fonny is arrested for a crime he didn’t commit at the behest of a racist cop.

With the support of their families, including her strong-willed mother Sharon (Regina King), Tish attempts to prove Fonny’s innocence but faces a corrupt justice system that is built on profiling and prejudice. With awards-caliber performance across the board — King rightfully won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress — “If Beale Street Could Talk” is an emotionally impactful drama that masterfully leaps between dreamlike sequences and the sobering realities of our imperfect society. Just prepare to be emotionally spent by the time the credits roll, “If Beale Street Could Talk” doesn’t pull its punch with a wistful ending that feels startlingly real.

Watch on Freevee now

‘The Invisible Man’ (2020)

“The Invisible Man” uses the bones of the classic H. G. Wells novel to craft a new spin on the story of a brilliant scientist who develops the ability to turn invisible. In this 2020 reboot the focus is not on the eponymous male character, but instead on Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss). Cecilia is the ex-partner of Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a controlling tech genius. At first, Cecilia thinks she's managed to escape from under his thumb, but soon becomes convinced her former boyfriend is stalking her as an unseen entity, and her sanity comes under question.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This refreshing take on “The Invisible Man” makes for an excellent spin on the original, and its themes of control and empowerment feel timely. Plus, the ever-dependable Elisabeth Moss is wonderful in the leading role, crafting an emotionally vulnerable character, but one who isn’t afraid to take charge when backed into a corner. The movie’s suspension-driven sequences are also highly effective, even if the final destination is a little too predictable.

Watch on Freevee now

'Zero Dark Thirty' (2012)

Kathryn Bigelow’s “Zero Dark Thirty” has been a little bit lost to time over the past 12 years. Upon release in 2012, it was showered with critical praise and was a major awards player, but the war drama seems to have faded into the background. I rarely see it receive the same level of positive attention. That’s a shame as this thriller still has a heck of a lot going for it, not least the masterful leading performance from Jessica Chastain and Bigelow’s commanding direction that transports you to a turbulent period of modern history.

“Zero Dark Thirty” chronicles the almost decade-long international manhunt for Osama bin Laden. The story centers on Maya (Chastain), a CIA analyst obsessed with finding the wanted terrorist. Her single-minded pursuit of the Al Qaeda leader sees her forgo virtually every other aspect of her life, and almost drives her to the brink. However, in 2011, there was a breakthrough, and a U.S. Navy SEAL team was sent to a remote compound to kill or capture the fugitive.

Watch on Freevee now