Apple's 4K TV streaming hub just dropped to its lowest Aussie price ever — now just AU$182.25

The Hubbl streaming puck may be the new kid on the block, but the Apple TV 4K is arguably still the one to beat when it comes to the best streaming devices you can buy — especially if you're invested in Apple's ecosystem.

Apart from boasting the high level of quality that we've come to expect from Apple, the 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K is a powerhouse machine that runs on the A15 Bionic chipset, which means ultra-smooth navigation and gaming performance.

Best of all, eBay Plus members can pick up the 128GB model at a significant discount right now thanks to the Techciti eBay store, which brings the price down from AU$249 to just AU$182.25 — that's a saving of AU$66.75! Simply use the code PLUSW25 at checkout for the full discount.

As this deal is part of eBay Plus Weekend, you will need an eBay Plus membership to take advantage of it. If you're not already a member, you can sign-up for a 30-day free trial.

Alternatively, you can subscribe for a whole year right now for just AU$10 for a limited time, which is terrific value when you consider that the usual price is AU$4.99p/m.

Unlike the entry-level 64GB model, the 128GB Apple TV 4K sports an ethernet port, meaning you won't have to rely on your Wi-Fi network for a steady streaming experience.

Additionally, the 3rd-gen Apple TV 4K also comes with an updated Siri remote which has ditched the old Lightning charging port in favour of a USB-C port.

So if you want a great device for watching the best Apple TV Plus shows and movies, you can't go wrong with Apple's newest TV 4K streaming hub.