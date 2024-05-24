WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live stream: How to watch online, start time, card

Since the inaugural event in 1993, the King of the Ring has been one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of WWE. Legendary superstars such as Owen Hart, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, William Regal, and Booker T rose to an upper echelon of the industry after winning the crown. And now to continue the royal lineage, the promotion is fittingly reviving the event in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event on May 25, 2024.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 start time and date • Date: Saturday, May 25

• Start time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / Sun. 3 a.m. AEST

• Watch in the U.S.: Peacock

• Watch everywhere else: WWE Network

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Over the past few weeks, competitors in both the King and Queen brackets have been resiliently battling to get to the finals of their respective tournaments. Unfortunately, a number of injuries have plagued the lineup this year and a number of serious contenders such as “The All-Mighty” Bobby Lashley, Asuka of Damage CTRL, and former tournament winners Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega were forced to sit on the sidelines. Although with open slots come fresh opportunities for other WWE Superstars.

But to find out who weathered the storm and made it to the final round of these tournaments, you’ll have to tune in to King and Queen of the Ring to find out. And we’re here to tell you exactly how to do that!

How to watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 from anywhere

While Peacock is available all across the U.S. and the WWE Network is still the standard around the world (though that's changing), WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live streams can get a bit confusing. You might want to check out a VPN if you can't watch with the service you normally use.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are — ideal for wrestling fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WWE premium live events like WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 are exclusively streamed on Peacock in the United States. They are included in both the Premium and ad-free Premium Plus tiers of the streaming service.

However, even if you’re subscribed to the ad-free option, it won’t make a difference since commercials are still included in live WWE productions.

Peacock plans start at $5.99 per month. Even better, you can get the annual Peacock plan for $59.99, which essentially gives you two months free.!

In addition to the WWE live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "The Office," "Law and Order: SVU and "Real Housewives" and movies like "Oppenheimer."

Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 in UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wrestling fans in the United Kingdom can grab WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 livestreams on the WWE Network at 6 p.m. BST.

It's also available from BT Sport Box Office for £14.95.

Americans abroad, though, can use NordVPN to watch on Peacock.

Watch WWE Backlash 2024 in Australia

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 live streams begin at 3 a.m. AEDT on Sunday morning.

It's all on Binge, the new official home for WWE premium live events in Australia.

Binge has three tiers for its pricing, starting at $10 AUD per month:

Basic - $10 a month with 1 screen, SD

Standard - $16 a month with 2 screens, HD

Premium - $18 a month with 4 screens, HD

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 card and predictions

In the lead-up to King and Queen of the Ring, there has been some incredible action in the early rounds of the tournaments. On the men’s side, recent NXT call-ups Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes had some impressive Quarterfinal matches against Jey Uso and Randy Orton. GUNTHER and Sheamus reignited their rivalry in the first round with an absolute banger. But after three dominant performances, The Ring General has found himself in the finals of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. He will face off with the winner of Orton vs. Tama Tonga of The Bloodline on Friday night. Considering the absolute savagery we’ve seen from Tonga, Solo Sikoa, and Tonga Loa since Wrestlemania, there’s a chance that the Apex Predator of WWE may not be able to overcome the numbers game, especially since his previous opponents have done a number on his leg. And if he does make it past the former NJPW star, a match with GUNTHER won’t be a walk in the park. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time is dominant enough when there’s nothing on the line. But now that a championship match at Summerslam in Cleveland is on the line along with the King and Queen of the Ring crowns, the leader of Imperium is likely more driven than ever to win this tournament.

Action in the women’s division has been equally on fire. Jade Cargill getting disqualified in her Quarterfinal match against Nia Jax was certainly a bracket breaker. But her fellow WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair has had a tough road as well. After defeating Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton, The EST of WWE has to face off against Jax to earn a spot in the finals. Whoever emerges as the victor of that match will have to contend with Lyra Valkyria. The former NXT Women’s Champion had a must-see contest against IYO SKY on Raw in the semifinals. The Genius of the Sky put up quite a fight, but the mythical Irish warrior managed to come out on top. Can she do it again in the face of major adversity in the form of either Belair or Jax? Valkyria found a way to topple Becky Lynch in NXT, so she’s no stranger to insurmountable odds. If she can somehow capture the Queen of the Ring title in Jeddah, that would almost certainly put her in the running for rookie of the year since very few newcomers make such an impact on the main roster in a short amount of time.

And though the tournament finals are the reason for the season, Smackdown’s singles champions will battle it out to determine the true king of Friday nights. WWE United States Champion Logan Paul is stepping up to the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in an attempt to secure the top prize on the blue brand. Originally, this match was billed as a title for title match, but The Maverick’s lawyers made it clear that only The American Nightmare’s championship would be on the line. Despite taking away Rhodes’ chance to become a Grand Slam Champion, Paul is in for a world of hurt. Probably not as bad as his brother Jake, who will be taking on Mike Tyson in a boxing match in July, but it will still be pretty bad. However, the proprietor of Prime Hydration LLC has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in his relatively new wrestling career. For a part-time celebrity performer, he has proven time and time again that he is committed to professional wrestling and is capable of putting together entertaining matches. Of course, he’s also had some tricks up his sleeves in the form of his goon squad and a set of brass knuckles. But in a show of good faith, Paul relinquished his knucks to Michael Cole at the King and Queen of the Ring kickoff event. Could this lull his opponent into a sense of security? Or will Rhodes see this as the mind game it is? The latter is more likely since his veteran father and brother have definitely taught him better. There’s almost no chance that Cody Rhodes’ championship story ends because of Logan Paul. But at the very least, this match should make for a relatively fun chapter in the book.

Here’s the full card for WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 (as of this writing):

Triple Threat Match For The WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan

2024 King of the Ring Finals: GUNTHER vs. Tama Tonga or Randy Orton

2024 Queen of the Ring Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Bianca Belair or Nia Jax

Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul

More from Tom's Guide