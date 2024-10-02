Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live streams: How to watch online

If you were worried that cricket was over for another season, fear not! The Women’s T20 World Cup is here, and you can watch it! Bangladesh are the official hosts of the tournament, but political unrest in that country means it is being held in the UAE. It promises to be a thrilling competition, with some top talent on display.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Women’s T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Thursday, October 3 – Sunday, October 20

► Times: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 3.30 p.m. IST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE — Watch on ICC.TV (See below)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup tournament is made up of two phases: the round-robin competition and the knockouts. Initially, there are two groups of five teams, with the top two from each group progressing to the semi-finals. The draw has offered tantalising ties between Australia and New Zealand, India and Pakistan and England and Scotland.

As always, Australia are the team to beat. They are the reigning champions from a year ago and are always strong in the big matches. England will fancy their chances though. They lost to South Africa in the semi-finals last time but have continued to improve under coach Jon Lewis. They also beat the Aussies in the white ball section of the Ashes. Players to watch out for include Indian superstars Deepti Sharma and Smriti Mandhana, England skipper Heather Knight and Aussie Ellyse Perry.

Here's how to watch the Women's T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere.

Can you watch the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup for free? Yes! If no local broadcaster has the rights to air where you are, then you can watch for free on ICC.TV. Use a good VPN to watch all the action as if you were at home. Full details just below...

Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend for how to watch cricket live streams. Get 70% off NordVPN in the sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 around the world

Here are the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream details and TV broadcasters around the world:

Watch Women's T20 World Cup live streams in the U.S.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live streams are available from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Women's T20 World Cup live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live in the U.K.

The Women's T20 World Cup cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in Australia

Aussies will find Women's T20 World Cup is available on Prime Video. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Those who want to watch the game on TV can tune in on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live in India

The women's Women's T20 World Cup will be televised on India's Star Sports Network. It will be available to live strea on the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live in Pakistan

The women's Women's T20 World Cup coverage in Pakistan is going to be split between PTV Sports, where it is available for FREE, and Ten Sports on television. It will be available to live stream via the Myco app, Tamasha and Shoq.

Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in rest of the world

In lots of other places in the world, including Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live stream will be available on ICC.TV.

Unfortunately, that service is not available in Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies, where local broadcasters Toffee, SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Cricket Africa, and Star Sports Network hold the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream and TV rights.

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A

Australia

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Group B

Bangladesh

England

Scotland

South Africa

West Indies

