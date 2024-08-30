West Ham vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The West Ham vs Man City live stream will see the defending champions, and current table toppers, look to continue their dominant start to the season — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

West Ham vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The West Ham vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, August 31.

► Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT / 2.30 a.m. AEST (Sep. 1)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

For about five minutes after Ipswich took the lead against Man City, the Premier League wondered if perhaps this would be the season the four-times defending champs would run out of steam, then Erling Haaland scored two in four minutes, either side a Kevin De Bruyne strike, City were 3-1 up, and the unrelenting Pep Guardiola machine proved it’s just as well-oiled as ever. Man City are now top of the table and will look to stay there with their third straight win of the new season.

West Ham were labeled the “transfer market champions” by many thanks to their glut of (on-paper) strong singings, but the East London club have endured a mixed start to the season. Opening weekend defeat to Aston Villa was a frustrating result, and while the most recent victory over Crystal Palace was enjoyable, the Hammer did ride their luck at times. They will need another very hefty dose of good fortune to take anything from this match.

The West Ham vs Man City live stream is a Premier League match you won’t want to miss because, like them or loathe them, Man City always puts on a show. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Watch West Ham vs Man City from anywhere

West Ham vs Man City live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch an West Ham vs Man City live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in the U.K.

Sky Sports hosts the West Ham vs Man City live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to Sky Sports channels to your package.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, as long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow a West Ham vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$29.99 per month, but you can lower this to CAN$18.75 per month if you can fork out for an annual plan (CAN$225).

The Premium plan, priced at CAN$42.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as access to select entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in Australia

Aussies can watch a West Ham vs Man City live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing AUD$24.99 per month. An Annual Pass is also available for AUD$229/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a West Ham vs Man City live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99 per week, $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year. The match is also being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, which costs $42 to add to your Sky TV package.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.