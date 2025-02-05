How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online, TV channel, schedule

The PGA Tour heads this week to TPC Scottsdale in Arizona for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour’s best-supported, most raucous tournament of the season. It has a reputation for tight finishes with six of the last nine editions decided via a sudden-death playoff.

You can watch Waste Management Phoenix Open 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be playing his second event of the season after recovering from an injury incurred preparing Christmas dinner when rolling pastry with a wine glass which broke and stabbed him. He has a fine record in this tournament having won in 2022 and 2023 and coming tied third last year.

Hideki Matsuyama is another in the field who has twice won the Phoenix Open (in 2016 and 2017) and comes into the event in form having already won this season.

Defending champion Nick Taylor, who won the Sony Open in Hawaii last month, is another course specialist, as he was also runner up to Scheffler in 2023.

Below is a complete guide to where to watch the 2025 WM Phoenix Open live streams, daily schedules and tee times.

How to watch 2025 WM Phoenix Open live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Phoenix Open live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the golf live as if you were in your lounge. Our favorite right now is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch 2025 WM Phoenix Open live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., TV coverage of the WM Phoenix Open is split between, ESPN+ NBC's Golf Channel and CBS, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follow (times in ET):

• Thursday: Golf Channel (4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

• Friday: Golf Channel (4 p.m.-8 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6.30 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the Phoenix Open. Subscriptions to the Pro Plan cost $84.99 per month but you can take advantage of a 7-day free trial.

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's Phoenix Open, with ESPN offering the most comprehensive coverage of the tournament ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

If you have one of these subscriptions but you're not at home when the golf is on, use NordVPN to access your usual stream from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 WM Phoenix Open live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Phoenix Open will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in GMT:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (2.15 p.m.-1 a.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (3 p.m.-7 p.m.; 11 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (2.15 p.m.-1 a.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (3 p.m.-1 a.m.)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11.30 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (6 p.m.-11:30 p.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (3.30 p.m.-11 p.m.), Sky Sports Main Event (3.30 p.m.-10 p.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download our favorite VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch 2025 WM Phoenix Open live streams in Australia

The live action from Scottsdale is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo One and $35/month for Kayo Basic, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Friday 1 a.m.-12 p.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 1 a.m.-12 p.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday 3 a.m.-10:30 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Monday 2.30 a.m.-10 a.m.)

Not in Aus right now? Try NordVPN to unlock your domestic streams from anywhere.

WM Phoenix Open 2025 First Round tee times

Times: ET (GMT)

1st tee start/10th tee start

9.20 a.m. (2.20 p.m.): Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

Martin Laird, David Lipsky, Carl Yuan/Nate Lashley, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander 9.31 a.m. (2.31 p.m.): Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young/Kevin Streelman, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid

Joel Dahmen, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young/Kevin Streelman, Callum Tarren, Matti Schmid 9.42 a.m.(2.42 p.m.): Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson/Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

Luke Donald, Alex Noren, Davis Thompson/Aaron Baddeley, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett 9.53 a.m. (2.53 p.m.): Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo/Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Akshay Bhatia, Vincent Norrman, Emiliano Grillo/Brian Harman, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth 10.04 a.m. (3.04 p.m.): Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk/Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler

Erik van Rooyen, Harris English, Adam Schenk/Grayson Murray, Tom Kim, Rickie Fowler 10.15 a.m. (3.15 p.m.): Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar/Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

Matt Wallace, J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar/Matt Fitzpatrick, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 10.26 a.m. (3.26 p.m.): Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

Lucas Glover, Nico Echavarria, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd 10.37 a.m. (3.37 p.m.): Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam

Lee Hodges, Ryan Brehm, Adam Hadwin/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Andrew Putnam 10.48 a.m. (3.48 p.m.): Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu/C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley

Garrick Higgo, Ben Griffin, Dylan Wu/C.T. Pan, Aaron Rai, Vince Whaley 10.59 a.m. (3.59 p.m.): Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat/Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor

Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley, Austin Eckroat/Lanto Griffin, S.H. Kim, Ben Taylor 11.10 a.m. (4.10 p.m.): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles/Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti

Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Ben Kohles/Victor Perez, Chris Gotterup, Nicolo Galletti 2.00 p.m. (7.00 p.m. ): Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry/Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak

Bud Cauley, Sam Ryder, Thomas Detry/Sam Stevens, Harry Hall, Andrew Novak 2.11 p.m. (7.11 p.m.): Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu

Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Tyler Duncan, Charley Hoffman, Brandon Wu 2.22 p.m. (7.22 p.m.): Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon/Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee

Byeong Hun An, Maverick McNealy, Will Gordon/Keith Mitchell, Ben Martin, Min Woo Lee 2.33 p.m. (7.33 p.m.): Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama/Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker

Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama/Nick Taylor, Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker 2.44 p.m. (7.44 p.m.): Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young/Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes

Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Cameron Young/Nick Hardy, Stewart Cink, J.B. Holmes 2.55 p.m. (7.55 p.m.): Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston/Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee

Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston/Corey Conners, Chez Reavie, K.H. Lee 3.06 p.m. (8.06 p.m.): Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings/Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger

Chad Ramey, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings/Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Daniel Berger 3.17 p.m. (8.17 p.m.): Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson/Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson/Kevin Stadler, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery 3.28 p.m. (8.28 p.m.): Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith/Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

Michael Kim, Jhonattan Vegas, Matt NeSmith/Ryan Moore, Doug Ghim, Justin Lower 3.39 p.m. (8.39 p.m.): Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh

Mark Hubbard, Robby Shelton, Ryan Fox/Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Justin Suh 3.50 p.m. (8.50 p.m.): Jake Knapp, Alexander Björk, Jim Knous/Sami Valimaki, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Jesse Mueller

Why is the Phoenix Open 16th hole famous? The par-3 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale is one of the most famous holes on the PGA Tour due to it being encased by grandstands holding 20,000 boisterous spectators who traditionally cheer those tee shots which finish on the green and boo those that miss it. This stadium desert course, which opened in 1986, was built specifically for this event and its closing stretch has produced some dramatic finishes. Last year winner Nick Taylor birdied three of his final four holes to force a playoff.

