Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream: How to watch Europa League online

Man Utd travel to Czechia to take on Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League 2024/25 after a difficult week that saw them lose at home to Nottm Forest and part ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream takes place on Thursday, December 12.

► Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 4.45 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Five games into his tenure as Man Utd boss and Ruben Amorim will be realizing the size of the task ahead. The Red Devils have fallen to consecutive defeats in the league and sit 13th in the Premier League. The Europa League should provide a welcome distraction though as United are unbeaten in the competition. Marcus Rashford could start upfront despite lingering doubts about his long-term future at the club.

Viktoria Plzen are currently sit second in the Czech First League, remain unbeaten in Europe, and are only behind United on goal difference having drawn three and won twice. Striker Pavel Sulc, who has 10 goals in all competitions so far this season, will be key to their chances.

You won’t want to miss watching the Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream as both sides commence battle in the Europa League 2024/25. We’ve all the details you need down below including any free streams.

Can I watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd for free? There doesn't appear to be any free live stream to watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd, but Ukrainian football fans can tune in on the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1!). Abroad? You will need to use a VPN to watch your usual streaming services when traveling outside of Ukraine. Details below.

How to watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd from anywhere

Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

Watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99 per month

Where to watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

Watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd online in Canada

Canadians can watch a Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd in Australia

Aussies can watch the Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Europa League League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Watch Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd in India

In India, you can watch the Viktoria Plezn vs Man Utd live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

