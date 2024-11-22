UK Championship live stream 2024: How to watch snooker for free from anywhere, schedule

As the first Triple Crown tournament of the year, it's no surprise that the UK Championship has already turned into the Ronnie O'Sullivan show, but with the record eight-time champion completely out of sorts, an excellent rivalry has broken out between world No.1 Judd Trump and No.2 Kyren Wilson.

U.K. — BBC iPlayer (FREE)

U.S., AUS — Watch on Matchroom.live

They've won two tournaments apiece this term, and both of Wilson's triumphs came at the expense of Trump. The reigning world champion got the better of the Juddernaut at the Xi'an Grand Prix and last month's Northern Ireland Open, while Trump took home the Shanghai Masters and Saudi Arabian Masters titles.

It remains one of snooker's great mysteries that Trump's sole UK Championship victory came all the way back in 2011. He's been a beaten finalist twice since, and a mainstay in the upper echelons of the game.

O'Sullivan has fared rather differently at this event, once again held at York's Barbican, but he's in the grips of a dramatic downturn in form. He's yet to reach a final all season and is coming off a first-round exit at last week's Champion of Champions, which was won by Mark Williams, though you never know what you're going to get from the Rocket.

The 2024 UK Championship is being shown for free on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Red Button and the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the U.K..

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free UK Championship coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the snooker on your usual subscription? You can still watch UK Championship 2024 live thanks to a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

You'll need a subscription to Matchroom.live to watch the UK Championship live in the U.S..

A subscription to the service will set you back $1.99 per day or $5.99 per month.

In the U.K., every match of the 2024 UK Championship will be shown on either BBC One, BBC Two or the BBC Red Button.

That means you can watch UK Championship live streams for free on BBC iPlayer, which is free to use and works across a wide range of devices including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

The tournament is also being shown on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes coverage of a wide array of live sports, including cycling, tennis, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which carries all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

Matchroom.live is the only place to watch the UK Championship in Australia.

A subscription starts at US$1.99 per day, but you'll get much better value from the US$5.99 monthly pass.

Who won last year's UK Championship? Ronnie O'Sullivan beat Ding Junhui 10-7 in the 2023 UK Championship final at the Barbican, York.

