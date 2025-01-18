Toulouse vs Leicester live stream — how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby online and for free

The Toulouse vs Leicester live stream is set to be a high-quality affair between two teams who have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Toulouse vs Leicester live stream, TV channel, date, time The Toulouse vs Leicester live stream takes place on Sunday, January 19.

► Time: 3.15 p.m. GMT / 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT / 2.15 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• FREE STREAM — France TV (FRA)

• U.S. — FloRugby

• U.K. — Premier Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The most successful club in Champions Cup history, Toulouse have looked in ominous form so far, winning all three of their Pool 1 matches. The defending champions secured an impressive 20-8 victory over the Sharks in South Africa last time out and will be determined to finish the group stage with a perfect record. Victory would also ensure they are one of the seeded sides and would have home advantage in the last 16.

Leicester sealed their place in the knockouts with a thumping 38-10 win over Ulster at Welford Road. It was an impressive showing from Michael Cheika’s troops who will now hope to spring an upset against the tournament favorites. They will certainly need to improve on their last performance in France where they were simply blown away by Union Bordeaux-Bègles, suffering a 42-28 defeat.

Read on to see your Toulouse vs Leicester live stream options, including a free stream, and how to watch 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby from anywhere.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester Tigers live stream for FREE

A select number of Investec Champions Cup games are being shown for FREE on France TV in France and Toulouse vs Leicester this Sunday is one of them.

The game kicks off at 3.15 p.m. GMT and you just need to head to the France TV website or app to watch, no sign-up required.

Traveling outside of France? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world and watch Toulouse vs Leicester for free.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Toulouse vs Leicester live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making them ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we rate it so highly in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from France but want to view your usual French streaming service, you'd select a France-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to France TV or another service listed below and watch the Toulouse vs Leicester live stream online as if you were back at home.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FloRugby has the rights to show every Investec Champions Cup rugby game this season. Toulouse vs Leicester kicks off at 10.15 a.m. ET / 7.15 a.m. PT on Sunday.

Plans start from $29.99 a month. Or you can opt for the $150 annual subscription.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access Toulouse vs Leicester live streams.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Toulouse vs Leicester is being shown on Premier Sports, which has the rights to Investec Champions Cup rugby this season in the U.K.

A subscription costs £15.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a year you'll pay £131.88, which works out at £10.99 each month.

Premier Sports also holds the rights to the Challenge Cup, Top 14 and United Rugby Championship, La Liga and Coppa Italia.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to Premier Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No major broadcasters have picked up the rights to the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup in Australia, which means fans need to subscribe to EPCR TV in order to watch Toulouse vs Leicester, along with every other game.

A subscription costs €49.99 (around AU$83) for a season pass that will let you watch every game live.

If you're currently outside of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

FloRugby is showing Toulouse vs Leicester, along with every game of the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup rugby season in Canada too.

You can pay either $29.99 per month or $150 per year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch the rugby can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave as if it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Toulouse vs Leicester live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch Toulouse vs Leicester online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be canceled anytime. Kick-off is at 4.15 a.m. NZDT on Saturday morning.

Traveling away from home? You can still follow the game on your usual service by using one of the best VPN services for streaming, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide