Southampton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch EFL Cup game online
The Saints and the Reds meet in the Carabao Cup quarter finals
The Southampton vs. Liverpool live stream sees the managerless Saints try to bounce back after Sunday’s skewering by Spurs, and proceed to the EFL Cup semi-finals — and you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.
The Southampton vs. Liverpool live stream takes place on Wednesday, 18 December.
► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)
• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus
• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
Southampton looked clueless and wide open defensively as Tottenham put five past them at the weekend. This led to manager Russell Martin being sacked, which means under-21s boss Simon Rusk will lead them on Wednesday. A match against table-topping Liverpool is not exactly what they would have wanted as they try to get their season back on track.
Arne Slot’s men have been excellent since the Dutchman arrived at Anfield. Despite Andy Robertson being sent off, they managed to rescue a point late on against Fulham. Expect changes from that side, but there is no doubt that the Reds will be determined to progress and get close to a first trophy under the new boss. Meanwhile, the hosts will want to do everything to win back their furious fanbase.
Find out out to watch this EFL Cup match below, and make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual service? You can still watch Southampton vs Liverpool live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, so it's ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Southampton vs Liverpool as normal.
How to watch Southampton vs. Liverpool live stream in the U.S.
Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Southampton vs Liverpool live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.
If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can still watch the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on your usual service by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.
Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K.
Sky Sports is hosting the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K. at 8 p.m. in the evening local time (GMT). It will go out on the Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+ channels.
Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a NOW Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.
If you're traveling outside of the U.K., you can still follow your usual Southampton vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
How to watch Southampton vs. Liverpool live stream in Canada
Canadians can watch a Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN.
DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by signing up to an annual plan ($249 upfront or $24.99 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.
Canadians traveling abroad who want to access their regular subscription can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's back in the Great White North.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in Australia
Aussies can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on beIN SPORTS. The game will be on beIN SPORTS 3 and the beIN Sports Connect streaming service.
beIN Sports cost $14.99/month or $149.99/year. It is available on iOS, Android mobile and tablet, Samsung TVs, LG TVs, AndroidTV and via your web browser.
Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your normal account as if you were back home.
How to watch Southampton vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand
As in Australia, Kiwis can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool live stream on beIN SPORTS. The game will be on beIN SPORTS Max and the beIN Sports Connect streaming service.
beIN Sports cost $14.99/month or $149.99/year. It is available on iOS, Android mobile and tablet, Samsung TVs, LG TVs, AndroidTV and via your web browser.
Kick-off is at 9 a.m. NZDT. on Thursday morning.
Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.
