Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch FA Cup semi-final game online

Man City vs Chelsea is set to be a thrilling FA Cup semi-final match at the iconic Wembley Stadium — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Chelsea live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Chelsea live stream takes Saturday, April 20

► Time: 5:15 p.m. GMT / 12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 a.m. AEST (Apr. 21)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch FREE on BBC iPlayer

Man City’s dreams of a back-to-back treble are over after being eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid in midweek. The defeat on penalties was hard to swallow, but surely the best way to get over a quarter-final loss is to book your place in the FA Cup final. The repeat treble has slipped from their grasp, but Man City are still on for a consecutive double (Premier League and FA Cup win), so while there may be some tired legs in the City camp, expect Pep to demand perfection from the start.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are looking to make their second cup final of the season. The Blues fell to defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, so will be hoping to do one better in the FA Cup and lift the famous trophy next month. While Man City will make for tough opposition, Chelsea appear to be clicking at the right time as they are undefeated across their last eight Premier League games. It’s been a tricky first season for manager Mauricio Pochettino but an FA Cup win would smooth over a lot of cracks.

You won’t want to miss the Man City vs Chelsea live stream as it’s set to be a fiercely fought contest between two teams stacked with quality. Here’s everything you need to know to watch this FA Cup semi-final online from anywhere and for FREE...

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea for FREE

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every single minute of this FA Cup quarter-final match without spending a penny. That's because the Man City vs Chelsea will be broadcast and streamed for FREE.

The full game will be televised via BBC One with an online stream available on BBC iPlayer so you can watch every single dramatic moment without needing a streaming service subscription or having to pay a box office fee.

But what if you're usually based in the U.K. but aren't at home for the Man City vs Chelsea live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on ESPN Plus, which can be easily accessed on many devices via the ESPN app.

While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as the Disney Star Wars and Marvel libraries.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will have a choice of where to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream as the game will be broadcast on BBC One and streamed free online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license to watch the game on your television or via online streaming. The build-up show starts at 5 p.m. GMT, just ahead of kick-off at 5:30 p.m.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in Canada

Canadians can watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Now, you will need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of $34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world. There is also an annual subscription that works out at around $20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the entire FA Cup live on Paramount Plus including the Man City vs Chelsea. The streaming service is AU$9.99 and also has a plethora of other content such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home.

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Man City vs Chelsea live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN.