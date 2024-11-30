Liverpool vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online – date, time and channels

Today's Liverpool vs Man City live stream sees the visitors attempting to stop the rot at the home of the league leaders — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Man City live stream takes place on Sunday, December 1).

► Time: 4 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Azerbaijan — FREE on Idman TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Liverpool couldn't have picked a better time to play their close rivals. Arne Slot's side have lost just once in the Premier League so far this season and sit comfortably at the top of the table. They survived a scare against Southampton last time out, coming back from 2-1 down to win 3-2, and will have boosted confidence even further by comfortably beating Real Madrid on Wednesday night to maintain their 100% record in the Champions League.

Man City, meanwhile, haven't won in six, although they managed to end a five-match unbeaten run with a draw against Feyenoord in midweek. That doesn't quite tell the full story, though, because Pep Guardiola's side threw away a 3-0 lead in the last 15 minutes to share the points instead. Will this tie against the league leaders bring the best back out of them?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

Is Liverpool vs Man City free to watch? Yes – in Azerbaijan. State TV channel Idman TV provides free (geo-restricted) streams of a handful of Premier League games – including Liverpool vs Man City. No password/sign up. Traveling? Use NordVPN (save 70%) to unblock your usual Azerbaijani streaming service when traveling outside of Azerbaijan.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Man City and watch the game.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch an Liverpool vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40/month ($20 for your first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, but it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch an Liverpool vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $40/month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including USA and NBC in select regions. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

Can you watch Liverpool vs Man City in the U.K.?

Sky Sports is hosting the Liverpool vs Man City live stream in the U.K. at 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Liverpool vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Man City in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Man City in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 4.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

