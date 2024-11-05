Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream has plenty of narrative to it as the Reds' Champions League-winning midfielder Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield for the first time as a manager, in the opposition dugout — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 6)

• FREE STREAM — ITV.az (Azerbaijan)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

One of only two Champions League still defending a 100% record in the revamped competition, Liverpool continue to excel under Arne Slot. With AC Milan, Bologna and RB Leipzig already overcome this term, the Reds have never lost at home to German opposition and face Leverkusen for the first time since they won a fifth European crown in 2005. Ibrahima Konate could miss out through injury, but Joe Gomez impressed at center-back in the come-from-behind defeat of Brighton at the weekend.

If the Reds had had their way, Xabi Alonso would be lining up in the home dugout for this one, but the former Liverpool midfielder chose to reject any overtures in favor of another season at Leverkusen. Unbeaten domestically last year in winning a league-and-cup double, die Werkself have started 2024/25 nearly as well, with an August loss to RB Leipzig their only defeat in all competitions. Top scorer Victor Boniface has eight goals in all competitions for the high-pressing unit, while Florian Wirtz seeks to become the third player aged 21 and under to score in their first three Champions League away fixtures.

Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

How to watch Liverpool vs Leverkusen for free

You can watch a FREE Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream via ITV.az in Azerbaijan (no password required).

Note: this free stream is geo-blocked, so Azerbaijanis traveling overseas will need to use a VPN to unblock their usual stream.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $7.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fresh on the Champions League scene this season is Prime Video, which will exclusively live stream one game every Tuesday through the competition, up to and including the semi-final stage.

It has the rights to 17 games in total, including Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

All other games on TNT Sports and Discovery Plus.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is now the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

Watch Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen in Ukraine

Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen will be live on Megogo Football First and the Megogo streaming service in Ukraine. There's no free trial, but you do get your first 7 days for only 49 UAH (just over $1).

Traveling outside of Ukraine? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.