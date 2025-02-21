Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream will be a London derby that both mid-table sides will want to win. Both outside bets for European football next season, the Cottagers and Eagles are enjoying solid starts to 2025 — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream takes place on Saturday, February 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fulham have won three games out of three in all competitions in February, all by a 2-1 score. Having established themselves as the Premier League draw specialists – six stalemates in eight games from the start of December – Marco Silva's side are now knocking on the door of possible European football next season, with back-to-back wins against in-form Nottingham Forest and Newcastle proof of their improvements. With Harry Wilson out and Sasa Lukic limping off late last week, playmaker Emile Smith Rowe's return to goalscoring form is well timed.

After one win in their opening 13 Premier League fixtures, the Eagles are flying again. Though last weekend's 2-1 home defeat by Everton clipped their wings slightly, four wins in their last seven is a solid return for Oliver Glasner's improving side. Jean-Philippe Mateta has seven goals in his last six games, making Ebere Eze's return from injury last weekend all the more important to get back to winning ways. Midfield metronome Adam Wharton is also pushing for a start after recovering from groin surgery.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Fulham vs Crystal Palace and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Crystal Palace game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Fulham vs Crystal Palace live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the match on Sky Sport 6.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide