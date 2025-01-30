France vs Wales live stream: how to watch the 2025 Six Nations online

The wait is finally over. On Friday night under the lights the France and Wales live stream will raise the curtain on the 2025 Six Nations, a championship that promises to be full of blood, thunder and tries by the boatload.

No matter where you are, fans can tune into all the action and watch France vs Wales live streams anywhere in the world with a VPN, and potentially for free. Here we'll show you how.

France and Wales meet for the opening clash of the championship at polar opposite ends of the form table. While the hosts swept aside Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in the Autumn Nations Series, Warren Gatland's demoralised outfit succumbed to Fiji, Australia and South Africa to end the year without a win in 12.

Tipping the scales further in Fabien Galthié's favour, Les Bleus welcome back Olympic Sevens-conquering hero Antoine Dupont and club teammate Romain Ntamack who both sat out the 2024 Six Nations.

The first choice half backs will be pivotal if France are to live up to their favourites tag and get their championship off to a commanding start in Paris.

Elsewhere, devastating winger Damian Penaud is sidelined having picked up a toe injury in training, meaning livewire Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 21-year-old Theo Attissogbe and metronomic kicker Thomas Ramos complete the back three.

Other notable injury absentees include centres Gael Fickou and Jonathan Danty and influential flanker Charles Ollivon.

The scale of the task facing Wales is evident with prop Henry Thomas and hooker Evan Lloyd making their first starts in the front row, an inexperienced Ben Thomas wearing the No. 10 jersey and the talented yet untested fly-half Dan Edwards on the bench.

Gatland will be relying on recalled fullback Liam Williams (set to earn his 93rd cap) and wing Josh Adams (59 caps) to help steady the ship from the backfield. Jac Morgan captains the side with former incumbent Dewi Lake out injured.

Read on to discover how to watch France vs Wales live streams, and watch the 2025 Six Nations championship wherever you are in the world – including our guide to free options.

FREE France vs Wales live streams

Where to watch France vs Wales live streams for FREE

If you're in the U.K., you can catch all 15 matches of the 2025 Six Nations Championship, including France vs Wales, via free-to-air live streams.

Every game will be shown on BBC or ITV, as well as via their streaming services BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Just make sure you have a valid U.K. TV license. France vs Wales is on ITV and ITVX.

The tournament is also free to watch in Ireland, with RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Play sharing the matches. France vs Wales will be on the Virgin Media channel and Virgin Media Play.

But what if you're caught short overseas during the tournament? Rest at ease, you can watch every kick, pass, tackle and try via a VPN instead.

NordVPN is the gold standard, but we've also highlighted other options in our best VPN services list. Scroll on to see how it works.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams from anywhere

Overseas and blocked from streaming France vs Wales like you would at home? We've got a hack for that. You can still catch all the action thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

This clever software makes your device appear to be back in your home country, even if you're soaking up the rays on the other side of the world. Simply set it up, then sit back and tune into the rugby like you usually would.

Right now, NordVPN is our number one choice for best VPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., but still want to watch on ITVX, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the rugby as usual.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in the U.S.

Peacock, NBC's streaming service, has the rights to show every game of the 2025 Six Nations championship in the U.S., including France vs Wales.

Subscriptions start from just $7.99 per month (or $79.99 for the year). Select matches also scheduled to be shown on the network's CNBC channel, but check local listings for the matches and times as they aren't all live.

Already subscribed to Peacock but outside the U.S. right now? That's when a VPN like NordVPN will help make sure you don't miss a minute of the 2025 Six Nations.

In addition to showing every 2025 Six Nations rugby match, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-worthy TV. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus new shows like "The Traitors U.S."

How to watch France vs Wales live streams for FREE in the U.K.

As in previous years, coverage of the 2025 Six Nations championship will be shared between the BBC and ITV in the U.K.

ITV has the rights to France vs Wales – they will be showing all of France's home matches during the tournament.

That means you can watch Friday's match live on ITV1 on TV, and also live and on-demand via the ITVX streaming service, which are both free with a valid TV license.

Away from home? You can still catch all the action using a VPN, such as our top pick: NordVPN.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in Australia

Soaking up the sun Down Under? Rugby fans in Australia can watch France vs Wales on Stan Sport, with plans starting from $12 per month for the sport add-on (on top of a regular Stan subscription at $15 a month).

Traveling overseas? We've got you. You can watch all the 2025 Six Nations via a VPN. Our number one VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you can take your pick from our best VPN services list.

How to watch France vs Wales live streams in New Zealand

Watching from the rugby heartland of New Zealand? You can catch France vs Wales via Sky Sport NZ. A monthly subscription costs $42, or it's $499.99 for a whole year.

Kick-off will be at 9.15 a.m NZDT on Saturday.

Not home right now? You can still tune into the 2025 Six Nations live streams by using one of the best VPN services around, such as NordVPN.

Other 2025 Six Nations fixtures

All times GMT

Round 1

Friday, January 31

France v Wales, Stade de France at 8.15 p.m.

Saturday, February 1

Scotland v Italy, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 2.15 p.m.

Ireland v England, Aviva Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

Round 2

Saturday, February 8

Italy v Wales, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

England v France, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 9

Scotland v Ireland, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 3 p.m.

Round 3

Saturday, February 22

Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

England v Scotland, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, February 23

Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico at 3 p.m.

Round 4

Saturday, March 8

Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium at 2.15 p.m.

Scotland v Wales, Scottish Gas Murrayfield at 4.45 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

England v Italy, Allianz Stadium Twickenham at 3 p.m.

Round 5

Saturday, March 15

Italy v Ireland, Stadio Olimpico at 2.15 p.m.

Wales v England, Principality Stadium at 4.45 p.m.

France v Scotland, Stade de France at 8 p.m.

