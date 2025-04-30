How to watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025: live stream Seychelles matches online

The players are literally on the beach for Seychelles 2025, the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, and the draw has produced three preposterously cut-throat groups, none more so than Group D, featuring Italy and reigning champions Brazil, the two top-ranked teams in the world who met in last year's final.

2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup live stream: TV channels and dates The 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup runs from Thursday, May 1 to Sunday, May 11. Full schedule below.

• WATCH FREE — FIFA Plus (select countries)

• U.S. — FS2, NBC Universo and Fox Soccer Plus via Fubo

• Canada — TSN Plus

Group D also contains Concacaf champions El Salvador. Seeing as only two teams from each group can qualify for the knockouts, at least one contender is going home early. And the same can be said for Group B and Group C.

With the Martins twins and Jordan Santos, it's a wonder that Portugal are only ranked No.3, and they share Group B with Iran, who have finished third at the last two Beach Soccer World Cups, Copa America runners-up Paraguay, and debutants Mauritania, finalists at their maiden Beach Soccer AFCON. No.4-ranked Spain are in Group C, alongside Beach Soccer AFCON champions Senegal and OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup champions Tahiti.

If you're not familiar with the Beach Soccer World Cup, games comprise three 12-minute periods (the clock stops when the ball is dead), and there's no such thing as a draw. Amongst the players to watch are Brazil legend Rodrigo, who's scored more Beach Soccer World Cup goals than any other player at Seychelles 2025, Be Martins of Portugal and Leandro Casapieri of Italy.

Watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2025 live stream for FREE

Every game of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is being live streamed on FIFA Plus in countries where the tournament hasn't been picked up by a big-name broadcaster. Those include the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

All you need to do is register an account, and the platform works across a wide range of devices and operating systems.

But what if you're usually based in an eligible country, but aren't at home for that free Beach Soccer World Cup coverage? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

How to watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch every game of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup across FS2, FOX Soccer Plus and NBC Universo.

If you don't have the channels on cable, Fubo carries FS2 and NBC Universo as standard, while FOX Soccer Plus is available through its International Sports Plus addon. Fubo packages start from $84.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial, though new users get $20 off their first month. The addon is an additional $6.99.

FS2, NBC Universo and FSP are also available with certain YouTube TV plans. If you already have the soccer as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get FS2 you'll need the Sports Extra addon, which is an additional $11 per month. Both plans come with an up to half-price discount for your first month.

For the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, you'll also need the International Sports Plus addon.

How to watch FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup live streams in Canada

In Canada, every single game of the 2025 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup is on TSN Plus.

The streaming service grants access to everything TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup schedule 2025

Thursday, May 1

12 p.m. — Guatemala vs Japan

1:30 p.m. — Mauritania vs Iran

4 p.m. — Seychelles vs Belarus

5 p.m. — Portugal vs Paraguay

Friday, May 2

12 p.m. — Italy vs Oman

1:30 p.m. — Chile vs Tahiti

4 p.m. — Brazil vs El Salvador

5 p.m. — Spain vs Senegal

Saturday, May 3

12 p.m. — Japan vs Belarus

1:30 p.m. — Paraguay vs Iran

4 p.m. — Seychelles vs Guatemala

5 p.m. — Mauritania vs Portugal

Sunday, May 4

12 p.m. — Oman vs El Salvador

1:30 p.m. — Tahiti vs Senegal

4 p.m. — Brazil vs Italy

5 p.m. — Spain vs Chile

Monday, May 5

12 p.m. — Belarus vs Guatemala

1:30 p.m. — Paraguay vs Mauritania

4 p.m. — Japan vs Seychelles

5 p.m. — Iran vs Portugal

Tuesday, May 6

12 p.m. — El Salvador vs Italy

1:30 p.m. — Senegal vs Chile

4 p.m. — Oman vs Brazil

5 p.m. — Tahiti vs Spain

Thursday, May 8

9 p.m. — Quarter-final 1

9 p.m. — Quarter-final 2

Friday, May 9

9 p.m. — Quarter-final 3

9 p.m. — Quarter-final 4

Saturday, May 10

9 p.m. — Semi-final 1

9 p.m. — Semi-final 2

Sunday, May 11

TBA — Final

TBA — 3rd/4th place playoff

(All times BST)

