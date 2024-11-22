How to watch Cyclocross World Cup: live stream 2024-2025 cycling free online

The 2024-25 Cyclocross season is close to two months old now as the mud covered peloton heads into the season's most prestigious competition, the 12 rounds of the World Cup. Read on and we'll show you how to watch World Cup Cylcocross from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

CYCLOCROSS WORLD CUP LIVE STREAMS The Cyclocross World cup runs from November 24 2024 to January 26 2025. Stream it live from anywhere:

► U.K. — Discovery

► Italy — Rai Play (FREE)

► Belgium — Sporza (FREE)

► France — France TV (FREE)

► Watch any stream — Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The Cyclocross World Cup is made up of 12 rounds starting on Sunday November 24th in Antwerp Belgium and finishing two months later on January 26th in Hoogerheide, in the Netherlands. For the first time since 2015 there will be no US date on the calendar as this season the series is confined to Europe spread across six countries, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, France, Spain and the Netherlands.

The overall winner of the series is the rider with the most points across the 12 races with 40 being awarded to the winner of each round going down to 1 point for the rider in 25th and with the cross season two months old we already have a clear picture of who the primary protagonists are likely to be.

Unfortunately for all cross fans though is it’s looking unlikely that any of the so called 'big three', Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert and six time world champion Mathieu van der Poel will be taking any part in this season’s events. Van der Poel has so far said he is waiting to see what his road program is next year, which leaves Van Aert who has said he ‘might’ ride a few rounds.

Lining up to fill the sizeable void are a host of new talents led by Thibau Nys who plys his trade on the road and has been racking up wins all year. Another up and coming superstar is Niels Vandeputte who rides for the same Alpecin–Deceuninck team as Van der Poel and already has a big win to his name this year.

These are just a couple of the new wave of young talents and together with seasoned cross veterans such as the in form Laurens Sweek, last year’s over all champion Eli Iserbyt, and stars such as Lars van der Haar, Michael Vanthourenhout, Joris Nieuwenhuis and Filipe Aerts this World Cup season is set to be another blockbuster.

We've got all the details you need below to figure out which streaming services you'll need to watch Cyclocross World Cup from anywhere and potentially for free with a VPN.

Next Cyclocross World Cup live stream

The next World Cup live stream is round one of the competition, this Sunday November 24 from the city of Antwerp in northern Belgium.

Live coverage starts from 15:00 (CET)

Watch for free on Sporza (Belgium)

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch the Sporza live stream from abroad.

U.K. viewers can catch the action on Discovery+, full details further down the page.

FREE Cyclocross World Cup live streams

If you live in Italy, Belgium or France then you can look forward to FREE Cyclocross World Cup live streams.

That's because the free-to-air Rai Play in Italy, and Sporza in Belgium, and FranceTV in, yes, France all have rights to pieces of the action. They won't all have every race but they're a good place to look and we'll keep this page updated with specific coverage information for upcoming races. You can find out which races Sporza will live stream here.

But what if you're based in another country at the time of the race and aren't at home to catch your free Cyclocross World Cup coverage?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Cyclocross World Cup live streams anywhere

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Cyclocross World Cup live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the event is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested the best VPN services and our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. or U.K. and want to view your usual free Belgian stream, you'd select Belgium from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head the streaming service watch the Cyclocross World Cup online. Simple.

How to watch Cyclocross World Cup live streams around the world

How to watch Cyclocross World Cup live streams in the U.S and Canada

(Image credit: flag)

At the time of writing no US broadcasters appear to have picked up the rights to live stream Cyclocross World Cup races in the USA or Canada.

Not in the USA? If you're based in the states but have rights to other streams in other countries, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN (save up to 70%), to watch Cyclocross on the streaming service of your choice.

How to watch Cyclocross World Cup live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live coverage of the 2024-25 Cyclocross World Cups will be broadcast in the U.K. on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which includes Eurosport's cycling coverage will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs an additional £30.99 per month.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Cyclocross World Cup live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At the time of writing no Australian broadcasters appear to have picked up the rights to live stream Cyclocross races in Australia.

Not an Aussie? If you're based Down Under but have rights to other streams in other countries, you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN (save up to 70%), to watch Cyclocross on the streaming service of your choice.

Round 1 - November 24, 2024: Antwerpen (BEL)

- November 24, 2024: Antwerpen (BEL) Round 2 - December 1, 2024: Dublin (IRL)

- December 1, 2024: Dublin (IRL) Round 3 - December 8, 2024: Cabras, Sardinia (ITA)

- December 8, 2024: Cabras, Sardinia (ITA) Round 4 - December 15, 2024: Namur (BEL)

- December 15, 2024: Namur (BEL) Round 5 - December 21, 2024: Hulst (NLD)

- December 21, 2024: Hulst (NLD) Round 6 - December 22, 2024: Zonhoven (BEL)

- December 22, 2024: Zonhoven (BEL) Round 7 - December 26, 2024: Gavere (BEL)

- December 26, 2024: Gavere (BEL) Round 8 - December 29, 2024: Besançon (FRA)

- December 29, 2024: Besançon (FRA) Round 9 - January 5, 2025: Dendermonde (BEL)

- January 5, 2025: Dendermonde (BEL) Round 10 - January 19, 2025: Benidorm (ESP)

- January 19, 2025: Benidorm (ESP) Round 11 - January 25, 2025: Maasmechelen (BEL)

- January 25, 2025: Maasmechelen (BEL) Round 12 - January 26, 2025: Hoogerheide (NLD)

Can I watch the Cyclocross World Cup on GCN+? No. Sadly, cycling streaming service GCN+ is now defunct. The service and the app were both shut down at the end of 2023 with Cyclocross rights moved over to Eurosport, Discovery+ and Max. Red Bull TV's Cyclocross coverage has also been discontinued, as has Fubo's.