Copa Libertadores final live stream: How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo online for free

The Copa Libertadores final live stream features Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in an all Brazilian contest for the biggest prize in South American football, and you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Copa Libertadores final live stream, date, time, channels The Copa Libertadores final live stream featuring Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo takes place on Saturday, November 30.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEST (Dec. 1).

• FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — beIN Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Atlético Mineiro have already made one trip to the Estadio Mas Monumental this season when they faced its owners River Plate in the previous round. They arrived with a three-goal lead from the first leg, which meant they just had to avoid doing anything silly in order to reach their first Copa Libertadores final in over a decade. Despite the best efforts of the home crowd, who are known for creating a ferocious atmosphere, the Brazilian side played out a goalless draw to go through 3-0 on aggregate.

Fellow Brazilians Botafogo were even more convincing in the first leg of their semi-final tie, thrashing Penarol 5-0 when the Uruguayan side made the trip to Rio De Janeiro at the end of October. Things didn’t quite go so well in the return leg, with Penarol taking a two-goal lead thanks to winger Jaime Báez, but Thiago Almada helped to settle any nerves when he pulled one back for Botafogo in the 88th minute. Penarol scored again just 60 seconds later, but it was too little too late and the tie finished 6-3 on aggregate.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the 2024 Copa Libertadores final live stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer. The Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo clash will also be streamed on the BBC Sport website and shown live on BBC 3. All are free services but you will need a valid U.K. TV license to use them.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Copa Libertadores final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, which allow your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Copa Libertadores final live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Copa Libertadores 2024 final live stream featuring Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo on beIN Sports, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The cheapest option? Sling Soccer Pass at just $5 a month, or $60 for the year. Soccer Pass includes all beIN Sports USA channels and provides live streaming access to the entire 2024 Copa Libertadores, plus Premier League, Süper Lig, Conmebol Sudamericana, Ligue 1 and many more worldwide events.

If you want all the channels available on the Sling platform, the Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including beIN Sports USA. As part of a Black Friday streaming deal, Sling is offering 50% off your first month.

Another option is Fubo, which typically costs $79 per month for 121 channels including beIN Sports. Like Sling, Fubo is also offering a month-long Black Friday deal, dropping the price to $49.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo Copa Libertadores 2024 final live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final in Canada

Canadians can watch the Copa Libertadores 2024 final live stream featuring Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

There's currently a deal offering the Sports Monthly package for CAN$19.99 per month, down from the usual price of CAN$29.99 per month month. This gets you Copa Libertadores 2024 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their streaming service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to retain access when traveling.

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final live stream in Australia

If you want to watch a live stream of Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores 2024 final from Australia, you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription.

A Black Friday streaming deal currently offers two months for the heavily-slashed price of AU$3.99, then reverting to the usual price of AU$14.99 but with the freedom to cancel any time.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in New Zealand

Like in Australia, beIN Sports Connect will also show Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores 2024 final in New Zealand. A monthly subscription costs $14.99, which you can cancel at any time, or $149.99 for a whole year. There's also a seven-day free trial available to new customers.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

