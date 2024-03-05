How to watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams online from anywhere, schedule

Nothing gets soccer pulses racing quicker in South America than the Copa Libertadores and the 2024 edition is already shaping up nicely. The South American equivalent of UEFA's Champions League features the best of the best from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and beyond.

Copa Libertadores 2024 is airing in many countries around the world but don't worry if you're traveling while it's on — you can watch the Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Feb. 6 — Nov. 30, 2024

► Time: From 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — beIN Sports via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fluminense are defending champions after winning their maiden continental crown won last year, with former youth-team product Marcelo returning home after conquering Europe on five different occasions with Real Madrid.

Flamengo and Palmeiras are the bookies' favorites. The Mengao have David Luiz in defense and Gabriel Barbosa up front, while the Verdao are ranked by CONMEBOL as the best team in South America, with defensive experience in the form of Luan but will lose teenage sensation Endrick to Real Madrid in July.

River Plate last won the Libertadores in 2018 but the reigning Argentine champions have a strong squad, with former West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini and Man City youngster Claudio Echeverri on the books.

Make sure you know how to catch all the football action by tuning in to watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams. Scroll down for schedules and how to watch wherever you are.

Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams in the U.S.

How to watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams on beIN Sports, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The cheapest option? Sling Soccer Pass at just $5 a month, or $60 for the year. Soccer Pass includes all beIN Sports USA channels and provides live streaming access to the entire 2024 Copa Libertadores, plus Premier League, Süper Lig, Conmebol Sudamericana, Ligue 1 and many more worldwide events.

If you want all the channels available on the Sling platform, the Blue package is priced from $40 per month and it comes with more than 30 channels including beIN Sports USA. New users often get their first month for half-price.

Another option is Fubo, which typically costs $75 per month for 121 channels including beIN Sports. New users get a discount and a 7-day free trial.

There's also Fanatiz, which costs $9.99 and provides access to Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Copa Libertadores from abroad

Watch Copa Libertadores 2024 from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Copa Libertadores on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the soccer live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your chosen streaming service and watch Copa Libertadores 2024.

Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams by country

Can you watch Copa Libertadores 2024 in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there's no official broadcaster for Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams for soccer fans in the U.K..

Last year, the YouTube channel Canal Goat showed the tournament from the quarter-final stages onwards but it remains to be seen whether there will be a similar deal struck for 2024.

The BBC has shown the Copa Libertadores final in the past on BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport website, and we'll keep an eye out if any similar late deals are done for the latter rounds of the tournament.

Remember if you're on holiday in the U.K. at the minute, you'll need a VPN, such as NordVPN in order to watch your regular Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams.

Watch Copa Libertadores 2024 live in Canada

Canadians can watch the Copa Libertadores 2024 live streams on Fubo, which is also the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

For just CAN$24.99 a month, you'll get access to the Essentials plan, which gets you Copa Libertadores 2024 matches via beIN Sports, all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access their usual streaming service when traveling abroad.

How to watch Copa Libertadores 2024 in Australia

If you want to watch the Copa Libertadore 2024 live streams from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $19 per month or $179 for the year.

Alternatively, you can opt for Kayo Sports which includes beIN in its package. Kayo also offers a two-week trial, and after your free 14 days, a basic plan costs $25 a month, while a Premium subscription is a little more expensive at $35.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use NordVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

Copa Libertadores 2024 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Schedule for 2024 Copa Libertadores Third stage (qualifying) Mar. 5-7 (first legs) Mar. 12-14 (second legs) Group stage Matchday 1 Apr. 2-4 Row 2 - Cell 0 Matchday 2 Apr. 9-11 Row 3 - Cell 0 Matchday 3 Apr. 23-25 Row 4 - Cell 0 Matchday 4 May 7-9 Row 5 - Cell 0 Matchday 5 May 14-16 Row 6 - Cell 0 Matchday 6 May 28-30 Last 16 Aug. 13-15 (first legs) Aug. 20-22 (second legs) Quarter-finals Sep. 17-19 (first legs) Sep. 24-26 (second legs) Semi-finals Oct. 22-24 (first legs) Oct. 29-31 (second legs) Final Nov. 30 Row 10 - Cell 2