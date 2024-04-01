Burnley vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Burnley vs Wolves live stream could see the visitors push into the EPL top 10 with a win — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Burnley vs Wolves live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Burnley vs Wolves live stream takes place on Tuesday, April 2.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 a.m. (April 3)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

Burnley’s chances of playing Premier League football next season are rapidly shortening. The weekend’s commendable 2-2 draw with Chelsea was a testament to the team spirit instilled in the side by manager Vincent Kompany and was particularly impressive as Burnley played the entire second half with 10 men, but draws aren’t quite good enough at this stage. Currently ranked in 19th position, Burnley desperately need wins if they are to pull off a surprise survival bid.

Wolves also have plenty to play for with just nine games of the season remaining. Wolves are still in the hunt for a top-10 finish, and more importantly, could qualify for European football next season if they can put a run together and their rivals stumble. However, the weekend’s defeat to midlands rivals Aston Villa may have dented Wolves' push towards Europe, so they’ll need to get back on track with a victory on their travels to Turf Moor.

The reverse match was played back in December and saw Wolves win courtesy of a goal from Hwang Hee-chan. To see how this latest matchup between the two sides plays out, you’ll need to watch a Burnley vs Wolves live stream and we’ve all the details down below.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves from anywhere

Burnley vs Wolves live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Burnley vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Burnley vs Wolves live stream via Peacock.

To stream the match via Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Burnley vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Burnley vs Wolves live stream in the U.K. That's because the match has not been picked to be shown on TV.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use a VPN service to access their usual streaming service from abroad.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video previously broadcast 20 matches earlier in the season.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan with DAZN gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Burnley vs Wolves in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Burnley vs Wolves live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month or $449.99 per year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using a VPN service.