Brighton vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round online

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, TV channels The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Saturday, February 8.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Sun)

• FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• U.S. — ESPN Plus

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Fabian Hurzeler could barely believe what he was seeing last Saturday as he witnessed his side capitulate at the City Ground. Brighton were completely outplayed as they suffered their heaviest defeat in 67 years. The young manager may well choose to freshen up his line-up and could well bring in Simon Adingra and Matt O'Riley. However, his options are somewhat limited as Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jason Steele and Igor Julio are all out injured.

Chelsea also have several injuries to contend with but they have a huge squad and manager Enzo Maresca may well choose to select some of the players who have excelled in the Europa Conference League. While there may be several changes, the Blues will want to keep their momentum after securing a hard-fought victory over West Ham on Monday, especially after enduring a tough run in late December and January.

Read on as we explain all the ways to get a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream for FREE in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream for FREE on ITV4 and ITVX. ITVX is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN – find out more in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a great choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX or another service and watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN Plus is available for $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

Even better, ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $24.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events and the best Hulu shows.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on Sportsnet, which has exclusive rights to the FA Cup in Canada.

To watch the FA Cup on Sportsnet and its streaming service SN Plus, you'll need a Sportsnet premium subscription. This requires a monthly subscription of CA$34.99 but comes with access to a whole host of other sports from across the world, including out-of-market NHL games, Premiership and Super League rugby. There's also an annual subscription that works out at around CA$20.99 a month.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to Sportsnet, but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsean live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to the FA Cup this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport will show a Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand. The game will be broadcast on TV on the channel Sky Sport 3, it can also be streamed using Sky Sport Now, which costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow games that are being shown by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

