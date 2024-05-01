Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final online

The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream is the first leg of what promises to be a fascinating Champions League semi-final clash between the old and the new of European soccer. You can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream takes place May 1.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (May 2)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on Servus TV (Austria)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Dortmund, who last lifted this trophy in 1997, have been consistently inconsistent in 2023/24. Edin Terzic's side have picked up four points from their last 12 domestically to drop to fifth, the weekend's 4-1 hammering at rivals RB Leipzig a devastating blow. BVB's goalscorer was Jadon Sancho, who fired his 40th Bundesliga strike to become the top-scoring Englishman in the German top flight. The Man United loanee is finding his feet back at Westfalendstadion and will be determined to put in another thrilling attacking display.

Crowned French champions for a record-extending 12th time at the weekend, PSG have their eyes firmly fixed on the prize they covet most. Since the Parisians' acquisition by Qatari backers in 2011, Champions League victory has been the goal. In the quarter-finals, Kylian Mbappe led the charge with a superb second-leg showing to win 4-1 in Barcelona and avenge the memory of 2017's injury-time capitulation. The 25-year-old will want to cement his status atop the European footballing tree.

The group stage fixtures between the sides late last year finished with a 1-1 draw in Dortmund and a 2-0 PSG win in the French capital. What will happen when it matters most? Make sure you don’t miss a single game by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG from anywhere

Lucky soccer fans in Austria can watch FREE Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live streams on Servus TV.

Traveling outside Austria? You'll need a good VPN to unblock Servus TV from abroad. More on that below.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Servus TV or another service and watch the game.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch a Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the Great White North.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In India, you can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs PSG live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.