Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream: How to watch Europa League quarter final online

Bayer Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten streak could continue as they face West Ham in the first leg of an exciting Europa League quarter-final — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream takes place on Thursday, April 11.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Apr. 12)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It has been 41 matches since Bayer Leverkusen last tasted defeated, and the German side are just a single victory away from securing their first-ever Bundesliga trophy. Manager Xabi Alonso has already written his name into Leverkusen folklore, but if he can deliver a league title and a European trophy, the club’s passionate fanbase will probably start demanding a statue in his honor straight away.

Naturally, Leverkusen are undefeated in the Europa League to date, having won all four of their home matches in the competition so far scoring at least three goals in each game. But West Ham will present arguably the side's toughest test in the tournament yet. The Hammers are inconsistent in the Premier League, but after winning the Europa Conference last year they have to mettle to perform when it matters on the European stage.

However, West Ham have struggled slightly on their travels in this tournament. They lost away to Olympiacos in the group stage and needed to fight back from 1-0 down against Freiburg in the last round after suffering defeat in the first leg. But, the subsequent 5-0 win to book their place in the quarter-final showcased the attacking talent in the squad. Unfortunately, one of the goalscorers in that game, Jarrod Bowen, will miss this first leg.

Nevertheless, you won’t want to miss the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream as these two sides battle to take the advantage into the second leg. We’ve all the details you need down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss a single game of European football by checking out how to watch Champions League live streams.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham from anywhere

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://paramountplus.qflm.net/c/221109/175360/3065?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paramountplus.com%2F" data-link-merchant="paramountplus.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Europa League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in Canada

Canadians can watch a Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham in India

In India, you can watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.