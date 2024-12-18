Usyk vs Fury 2: all your questions answered, fight time, TV channel, odds

Fury vs Usyk 2 is the rematch that every boxing fan has been desperate to see. On Saturday, December 21, Tyson Fury will enter the ring seeking revenge against Oleksandr Usyk, the man who handed him his first loss as a professional and became the undisputed heavyweight champion in the process.

Seven months since that first bout, the two fighters will return to the same venue – the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – where Uysk will aim to maintain his unbeaten record and retain the WBC, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

The slick southpaw has dominated the professional ranks, conquering the cruiserweight division and becoming the heavyweight king. He’s also secured a string of wins over British fighters, including Tony Bellow, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois and Fury.

For this reason, Usyk will start as the favorite but Fury will be highly motivated to level the score against the Ukrainian. It’s a fight you simply can’t miss so read on as we answer all your Fury vs Usyk 2 questions, from the undercard and timings to the fight prediction.

Who is Oleksandr Usyk? Boxing aficionados have known the name Oleksandr Usyk since his days as an amateur. The southpaw was hugely successful while representing Ukraine, claiming gold at the European Championships, World Championships and at the London Olympics in 2012. Turning pro in 2013 after signing a promotional deal with the Klitschko brothers' K2 Promotions, Usyk quickly rose up the cruiserweight ranks and by 2016 had secured the WBO title. Usyk would go on to become the undisputed champion in the 200lb weight class, inflicting devastating defeats on the likes of Murat Gassiev and Bellew. Stepping up to heavyweight in 2019, he’s become the dominant force in the division thanks to his superior skills and ring IQ. He might not be the biggest heavyweight, but there is plenty of power in both hands and his ability to outwork opponents has made him incredibly hard to beat over 12 rounds.

Who is Tyson Fury? ‘The Gypsy King’ has become a household name in the U.K. thanks to a combination of his incredible success and his big personality. Often outspoken and sparking controversy on numerous occasions, he is rightfully viewed as one of the best heavyweights that England has ever produced. Born three months premature and weighing just one pound, Fury was introduced to boxing at an early age and turned pro at the age of 20. Initially seen as cumbersome because of his huge stature, he matured into a skilled fighter who would regularly switch from orthodox to southpaw. His defining night came in 2015 when he scored a unanimous decision over Wladimir Klitschko to become the dominant force in the heavyweight division. Involved in a hugely entertaining trilogy against Deontay Wilder that included two victories and a draw, he’s looked vulnerable in recent fights, having controversially edged past MMA fighter Francis Ngannou and lost to Usyk when the pair fought on May 18.

Usyk vs Fury 2 odds: who is the favorite to win? As things stand, Oleksandr Usyk is the bookies favorite with the 37–year-old priced at -150, while Tyson Fury is priced at +120 at the time of writing.

Where is Usyk vs Fury 2 being held? The fight is being staged at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which has a capacity of around 30,000.

What is the Usyk vs Fury 2 tale of the tape?

Tyson Fury':

Age: 36

Height: 6ft 9in

Reach: 85"

Stance: Orthodox

Total fights: 36

Record: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

Rounds contested: 242

Oleksandr Usyk:

Age: 37

Height: 6ft 3in

Reach: 78"

Stance: Southpaw

Total fights: 22

Record: 22-0 (14 KOs)

Rounds contested: 189

When does Usyk vs Fury 2 start? We have full details on what time the Usyk vs Fury 2 fight starts worldwide on our dedicated article but here is the general information: Ring walks for the main event are scheduled to begin at 5pm ET / 2pm ET / 10pm GMT on Saturday, December 21, which is 9am AEDT on Sunday, December 22 for fans based in Australia.

(Image credit: Riyadh Season / DAZN)

Who is on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard? Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis - super-welterweight

Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean - heavyweight

Johnny Fisher vs David Allen - heavyweight

Peter McGrail vs Rhys Edwards - super-bantamweight

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor - featherweight

Daniel Lapin vs Dylan Colin - light-heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi vs Edgar Ramirez - heavyweight

Mohammed Alakel vs Joshua Ocampo - super-featherweight

Where can I watch Usyk vs Fury 2 on TV?

In the U.S. and Canada, the fight will be streamed on DAZN PPV and ESPN+ for $39.95. In the U.K., it will air on DAZN pay-per-view, TNT Sports Box Office and Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £24.99 on all three. However, DAZN is the only one that doesn’t require viewers to have a subscription to access the PPV; and it’s offering a free, seven-day, no-commitment trial if fans buy the event.

Meanwhile, fans in Ukraine can watch the fight on Megogo for the equivalent of around $2.50.

Remember: you can use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to unblock your usual service .

What happened in the first fight?

Usyk was awarded a split-decision victory over Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, with two scorecards reading 115-112 and 114-113 in favor of the Ukrainian and the other 114-113 to Fury.

Fury did enjoy some success in the sixth round when he rocked Usyk with an uppercut, but the Ukrainian came close to finishing the fight in the ninth round after unloading a brutal onslaught.

Which titles are on the line?

Usyk added the WBC title to his WBA, IBF and WBO belts when he beat Fury last time out. However, he has since vacated the IBF championship. Therefore, there will be three titles on the line: the WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

Will there be an Usyk vs Fury trilogy fight? While some have questioned his legs, Fury is confident of winning the rematch and has openly spoken of his desire to have a trilogy fight in April next year. However, Usyk has stated that if he wins on Saturday then he would turn down the option of a third fight and would instead make a sensational return to the cruiserweight division.

More from Tom's Guide