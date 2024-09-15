UFC 306 live stream: How to watch O'Malley vs Dvalishvili online from anywhere

The UFC 306 live stream is a must-watch for all MMA fans as it features a stacked card, including an intriguing main event that sees Sean O’Malley attempt to defend his bantamweight title against the dangerous Merab Dvalishvili.

Our guide below explains how to watch UFC 306 live streams — and how to use a VPN to stream it from anywhere.

UFC 306 live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels ► Date: Saturday, September 14

► UFC 306 main card: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST (Sun) / 12 p.m. AEST (Sun). Prelims from 8 p.m. ET.

► O'Malley vs Dvalishvili ringwalks: 1 a.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. BST / 3 p.m. AEST

• U.S. stream — ESPN Plus PPV

• U.K. stream — TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Earning the headline spot at the Sphere in Las Vegas, O’Malley is making the second defence of the title he won a year ago when he scored a TKO over Aljamain Sterling. Having successfully defended his crown with a dominant decision over Marlon Vera, “Suga” now aims to put an end to Dvalishvili’s impressive winning run.

The 33-year-old Georgian is riding an impressive 10-fight win streak, with his last three victories coming against former UFA champions José Aldo, Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo. Now he will hope to put an end to O’Malley’s own six-fight win streak and prove he’s the best bantamweight on the planet.

Fight fans are also being treated to a co-main event as Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko finally settle their rivalry with a highly-anticipated trilogy fight. Grasso won the flyweight title in a huge upset win over Shevchenko at UFC 285 before a rematch ended in a split draw. Now the “Bullet” is determined to reclaim her belt.

You can view the whole card at the bottom of this article. And keep reading for where to watch UFC 306 live streams online.

Live stream UFC 306 with a VPN

Away from home today and want to watch UFC 306 on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch O'Malley vs Dvalishvili and all the rest of UFC 306 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Live stream UFC 306 in the U.S.

You're going to need ESPN Plus to watch UFC 306 live streams of the main card — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs.

The best value way to watch is to get UFC 306 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $134.98, which is a saving of $55 (ESPN Plus usually costs $109.99/year and UFC PPVs are currently $79.99).

If you already have ESPN Plus (costing $10.99/month on its own), then you'll have to pay $79.99 as PPV cost. Or add Disney Plus and Hulu for an extra $4 and buy UFC 306 together with a Disney Bundle.

The prelim fights are also shown on regular ESPN as well as ESPN Plus, with the early prelims available on ESPN Plus, ESPN and the UFC Fight Pass (the latter costing $9.99/month).

If you’re outside the U.S. but don't want to miss UFC 306, you can still watch a live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Live stream UFC 306 in Canada

For MMA fans north of the border, the prelims are on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, with UFC 306's main card available through a variety of PPV providers, including BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Sportsnet+, DAZN and UFC Fight Pass.

The cost for this one is $69.99, with main card action starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Live stream UFC 306 in the U.K. and Australia

While UFC fans in the U.K. are in for a late night or early morning, those Down Under can watch live on Sunday afternoon.

In the U.K., the main card is set to start at 3 a.m. BST, with O'Malley vs Dvalishvili expected to enter the Octagon at approximately 6 a.m. BST. The prelims and main card will be live on TNT Sports — formerly BT Sport — which you can get through through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media or by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan, a combo rolling subscription for £30.99/month that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and other entertainment channels all in one place.

In Australia, UFC 306's main card will be live on Sunday, September 15 from 12 p.m. AEST on Kayo Sports PPV or Foxtel Main Event, where it costs AU$59.95.

Traveling abroad? Use NordVPN to stream your usual coverage safely and securely.

UFC 306 fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – For the UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus PPV and ESPN

Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont

Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza

Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van

Early prelims (7.30 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aoriqileng

More from Tom's Guide