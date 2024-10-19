South Africa vs New Zealand live streams: How to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final online

The South Africa vs New Zealand live stream is the Women’s T20 World Cup final, concluding a fantastic tournament. Both teams will fight it out to lift the top prize.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Women’s T20 World Cup live stream from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

South Africa vs New Zealand live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Sunday, October 20

► Times: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 4 p.m. SAST / 7.30 p.m. IST / 1 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 21) / 3 a.m. NZDT (Oct. 21)

• FREE — Watch on ICC.TV (See below)

• U.S. — Watch on Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

South Africa shocked everyone by knocking reigning champions Australia out at the semi-final stage. They put in a brilliant performance, limiting the Aussies to 134/5 and picking off the total in 17.2 overs. New Zealand, meanwhile, beat West Indies in a thriller. They won by eight runs.

There will be plenty of top talent on display in this game. Proteas batter Laura Wolvaardt has smashed 190 runs already. Her teammate Nonkululeko Mlaba has taken 10 wickets so far, while White Ferns’s Amelia Kerr has taken 12. A year ago, these sides faced each other in a T20 series that was drawn, showing how closely matched they are.

This was not the final anybody expected and it means we’re guaranteed a new name on the trophy.

Can you watch the South Africa vs New Zealand live stream for free? Yes! If no local broadcaster has the rights to air where you are, then you can watch for free on ICC.TV. Away from home? No problem. You can use a VPN to watch free on ICC.TV from anywhere in the world. Full details just below...

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand live stream around the world

Here are the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream details and TV broadcasters around the world:

Watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in the U.S.

The Women's T20 World Cup 2024, including the South Africa vs New Zealand live stream, is available from $10 a month. Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing the Women's T20 World Cup live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Where to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live in the U.K.

The Women's T20 World Cup cricket, including South Africa vs New Zealand, is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the U.K. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the U.K., you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the South Africa vs New Zealand live stream is available on Prime Video. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $95 per year, after a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the South Africa vs New Zealand live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. The match will air on the Sky Sport 1 TV channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live in India

The women's Women's T20 World Cup, including South Africa vs New Zealand, will be televised on India's Star Sports Network. It will be available to live stream on the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India.

If you already subscribe, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the cricket.

How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand live in Pakistan

The Women's T20 World Cup coverage in Pakistan is split between PTV Sports, where it is available for FREE, and Ten Sports on television. It will be available to live stream via the Myco app, Tamasha and Shoq.

Watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in rest of the world

In lots of other places in the world, including Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live stream will be available on ICC.TV.

Unfortunately, that service is not available in Bangladesh, South Africa and the West Indies, where local broadcasters Toffee, SuperSport Cricket and SuperSport Cricket Africa, and Star Sports Network hold the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup live stream and TV rights.

