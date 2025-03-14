Selection Sunday 2025 live stream: How to watch men's NCAA basketball show online

As glitzy as the top-level of college basketball has become, there's only one roster most of us have wanted to be on this week: the NCAA selection committee. They've been frantically aligning the conference tournaments with the win-loss columns all week, and are now ready to hand out those golden tickets to March Madness.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Selection Sunday 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Selection Sunday live stream: TV channels and dates Selection Sunday 2025 takes place on Sunday, March 16.

► Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — CBS and Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Selection Show will begin with the release of the full 68-team bracket and seedings: 31 automatic bids (for conference tournament winners) and 37 "at-large" selections, based on several criteria including overall results, quadrant wins and strength of schedule.

There's no limit on the number of at-large teams the committee may select from a single conference, and it looks like the SEC could set a new record this year. The Big East got 11 teams into the bracket in 2011 — some reckon the SEC could earn as many as 14 spots this year.

The 60-minute special will also serve as an appropriate moment to remember Greg Gumbel, the legendary sportscaster synonymous with the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, who passed away from cancer in December.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Selection Sunday online, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the basketball itself with our how to watch March Madness live streams guide.

Watch Selection Sunday from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Selection Show on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Selection Sunday live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch Selection Sunday live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., Selection Sunday is being shown on CBS.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can also live stream the Selection Show with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($12.99 per month).

CBS is one of the main March Madness broadcasters. As well as the Selection Show, it holds the exclusive rights to the National Championship game and both semi-finals. CBS will also show several selected games from the earlier rounds.

Paramount Plus will live stream all of CBS's March Madness coverage.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

It's worth noting that March Madness games are also being shown across TBS/TNT/TruTV.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can watch every single game through an inexpensive OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TBS and TNT in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99/month and your first month half-price.

As mentioned above, you can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium. Together, those cost $58.98 per month — but only $35.99 for your first month — which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV, and one of the cheapest and most reliable ways of watching all of March Madness 2025.

Max is another option. It will live stream all of the games that are shown on TBS/TNT/TruTV, and includes all of HBO's prestige series, like "Curb Your Enthusiasm", "The Sopranos" and "The Wire". Plus, the service has its own originals.

Plans start at $9.99/month, though you'll need to pay $16/month to go ad-free, and $20/month to stream in 4K.

Can you watch Selection Sunday 2025 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has held the NCAA broadcasting rights in the U.K., though at the time of writing the network is yet to reveal its plans for the Selection Show, or for that matter any of March Madness 2025.

If you're on holiday in the U.K. from the U.S., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of Selection Sunday. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Selection Sunday 2025 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Canadians — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Selection Show.

TSN, however, is otherwise providing comprehensive March Madness coverage across its channels and TSN+.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Selection Sunday stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Selection Sunday 2025 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar story in Australia, where Selection Sunday hasn't found a broadcaster.

On the plus side, when March Madness tips off Aussies will be able to tune in on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing March Madness, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

If you're on holiday Down Under from the U.S., you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of Selection Sunday. We recommend NordVPN.

