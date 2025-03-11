Big Ten 2025 tournament live stream: How to watch men's college hoops online

The Michigan State Spartans are the basketball tournament favorites at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis

Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against L.J. Cason #2 of the Michigan Wolverines in March 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Rey Del Rio)
The Big Ten is one of the strongest conferences in college basketball this season, with five teams projected to enter the Big Dance as No.4 seeds or better. If the Michigan State Spartans manage to secure the Big Ten basketball tournament title, there's every chance they'll be a No.1 seed.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Big Ten basketball tournament 2025 without cable and from anywhere with a VPN.

Big Ten basketball tournament: cheat sheet

The 2025 Big Ten basketball tournament runs from Wednesday, March 12 to Sunday, March 16. Full schedule below.
U.S. — Big Ten Network & CBS (via Fubo) and Peacock
• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Spartans took the regular season title by three games, clinching it in style with a thumping victory over their arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines — a result that bumped the Wolverines down into the No.3 spot, behind the Maryland Terrapins. They, along with the No.4-seeded UCLA Bruins, have a double-bye to the quarter-finals.

While the Spartans and Terrapins ended the regular season in formidable fashion, winning seven in a row and seven in eight respectively, things appear to be unraveling at an inopportune time for both the Bruins and Wolverines.

UCLA have essentially alternated between wins and defeats over the past month, though that's a lot better than Michigan have managed. The Wolverines ended the campaign with three straight defeats, and four from their past six.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Big Ten basketball tournament live streams for free online.

Watch Big Ten basketball tournament from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the basketball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual Big Ten basketball tournament live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch Big Ten basketball tournament live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Big Ten basketball tournament is split between Peacock (Round 1), Big Ten Network (Round 2 and quarter-finals) and CBS (semi-finals and final) in the U.S..

A Peacock subscription starts at $7.99 per month, though you can pay $13.99 per month to get rid of some ads.

Big Ten Network and CBS, meanwhile, are both available through an OTT cable TV alternative, such as Fubo.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the base-level Essential Plan ($84.99/month), you get over 200 channels, including CBS, Big Ten Network and top cable stations like ABC, USA Network, ESPN and FS1.

Can you watch Big Ten basketball tournament 2025 in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Big Ten basketball tournament appears to have slipped through the cracks in the UK.

If you're on holiday in the UK from the US, one of the best VPN services will help tap into your home coverage of the tournament. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Big Ten basketball tournament 2025 in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bad news, Canadians — it doesn't look like any channels are airing the 2025 Big Ten basketball tournament.

TSN+, however, has comprehensive coverage of multiple college basketball tournaments, including the Big 12 tournament, ACC tournament, SEC tournament and AAC tournament.

The streaming service lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a Big Ten basketball tournament stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

Can you watch Big Ten basketball tournament 2025 in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar story in Australia, where the Big Ten basketball tournament hasn't found a broadcaster.

However, several other NCAA basketball tournaments, including the Southland Conference tournament and Big Sky Conference tournament, are being shown on ESPN via Foxtel and specialist streaming service Kayo Sports. There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

If you're on holiday Down Under from the U.S., you could use one of the best VPN services to enable you to tap into your home coverage of the Big Ten tournament. We recommend NordVPN.

Big Ten basketball tournament schedule 2025

ROUND 1
Wednesday, March 12
3:30 pm — No. 13 Northwestern vs No. 12 Minnesota (Peacock)
Followed by No. 15 Iowa vs No. 10 Ohio State (Peacock)
Followed by No. 14 USC vs No. 11 Rutgers (Peacock)

ROUND 2
Thursday, March 13
12 pm — No. 9 Indiana vs. No. 8 Oregon (BTN)
Followed by No. 5 Wisconsin vs Northwestern/Minnesota (BTN)
6:30 pm — No. 7 Illinois vs Iowa/Ohio State (BTN)
Followed by No. 20 Purdue vs vs USC/Rutgers (BTN)

QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, March 14
12 pm — No. 1 Michigan State vs G4 Winner (BTN)
Followed by No. 4 UCLA vs G5 Winner (BTN)
6:30 pm — No. 2 Maryland vs G6 Winner (BTN)
Followed by No. 3 Michigan vs G7 Winner (BTN)

SEMI-FINALS
Saturday, March 15
1pm — G8 Winner vs G9 Winner (CBS)
Followed by G10 Winner vs G11 Winner (CBS)

FINAL
Sunday, March 16
3:30 pm — Big Ten women's basketball tournament final (CBS)

(All times ET)

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

