Purdue vs Grambling State live stream 2024: How to watch the March Madness game online

For three years in a row at March Madness, Purdue have been humiliated by a double-digit seed – twice in the First Round. Surely history won't repeat itself again? In 7ft 4 center Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are led by the biggest, baddest, most dominant player in college basketball, while Grambling State are about to get their first taste of Big Dance action since the program was founded in 1977.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Purdue vs Grambling State from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

They may have Edey, who's odds-on to become only the second player to ever win the Wooden Award two years running, an outstanding supporting cast of Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer, and a No.1 seed, but until the Boilermakers exorcise their demons, they'll continue to serve as the butt of most March Madness 2024 jokes.

The Tigers have nothing to lose and everything to gain. The SWAC tournament champions suffered six Quadrant 1 defeats in the regular season, with no victories, and several of those results were brutal. Just getting through the First Four, which they managed in overtime, makes this tournament a resounding success.

For inspiration, they can take their pick from North Texas, Saint Peter’s and Fairleigh Dickinson, but it's the Knights that seem most appropriate here, with their victory over the Boilermakers a year ago being just the second time in NCAA tournament history that a top seed has lost to a No.16 seed.

Read on as we explain how to watch Purdue vs Grambling State live streams from anywhere.

Watch Purdue vs Grambling State live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Purdue vs Grambling State is being shown on TBS in the U.S., with tip-off set for 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT on Friday.

Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now! Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get every channel you need for March Madness through an OTT cable TV alternative. Games are split between TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS.

Sling TV is one of the best value option. TBS, TNT and TruTV are included in its Blue plan, with prices starting from $45/month and your first month half-price.

You can add CBS with a subscription to Paramount Plus Premium ($11.99 per month).

Together, those cost $56.99 per month – but only $34.49 for your first month – which is less than Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with live TV. We have more details on how to watch March Madness 2024 without cable at the best prices on our main event page.

You can get TBS, TNT and TruTV on the <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV Blue package. Sling Blue comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC (selected markets), ABC and Fox. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

<a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package and an all-in-one solution for March Madness 2024. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including TruTV, TBS, TNT and CBS to bring all the games from the college basketball finals. And you can try it all out with <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper alternative for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is included for free during March Madness 2024 as a limited time offer.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to the games on TBS, TNT and TruTV. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 40% off if you pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for as little as $5.83 per month.

You'll still need Paramount Plus Premium for the CBS games but it means you can watch all of March Madness 2024 for the bargain basement price of $21.98. Not bad at all.

Lastly, for some customers, YouTubeTV is offering a free trial period which could allow people to watch March Madness 2024 for free. We have more on March Madness for cord-cutters right here.

Watch Purdue vs Grambling State from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Purdue vs Grambling State live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for basketball fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 71% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Watch Purdue vs Grambling State live streams in the U.K

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports has the right to NCAA basketball in the U.K., with Purdue vs Grambling State set to tip off at 11:25 p.m. GMT on Friday night.

At the time of writing the network hasn't confirmed which games it will be showing, but its schedule shows that there will be live coverage of a game on its Mix and Arena channels at the right time.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow Purdue vs Grambling State live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Purdue vs Grambling State live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, TSN is showing Purdue vs Grambling State, which tips off at 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT on Friday.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch Purdue vs Grambling State live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

ESPN via Foxtel has the rights to March Madness in Australia, though at the time of writing the network hasn't confirmed which games it will show.

The encouraging news is that Purdue vs Grambling State tips off at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, and the channel is scheduled to show a game at that time.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NCAA basketball action, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the basketball on your Kayo account as if you were back home.