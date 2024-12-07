Mavericks vs Raptors live stream: How to watch NBA game online from anywhere

The Mavericks vs Raptors live stream doesn't make for pretty reading from a Toronto perspective. However, if there's a time to play Dallas, it's now. The Mavs have been dragged all around the country not once but twice over the past couple of weeks — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Mavericks vs Raptors live stream, date, time and channels The Mavericks vs Raptors live stream takes place on Saturday, December 7.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT (Sunday) / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• FREE STREAM — Watch on Joyn (Germany)

• U.S. — NBA League Pass (via Sling or Fubo)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

If all that time on the road is taking its toll, the Mavericks aren't showing it quite yet. They've won nine of their last 10, and that's without Luka Doncic or Klay Thompson hitting their stride. Instead, Kyrie Irving and Spencer Dinwiddie have picked up the slack, though Thompson's 3-point prowess could come in handy at the Scotiabank Arena.

Whether it's a deliberate tactic or a deficiency, Darko Rajakovic's men are taking a far higher percentage of their shots from inside the paint than any other team. With a 7-15 record, clearly it's not working, but this was always going to be a rebuilding season for the Raptors, and several of their defeats have been extremely tight. The form of Scottie Barnes, however, is a major plus point.

Here's how to watch Mavericks vs Raptors live streams online and from anywhere in the world.

FREE Mavericks vs Raptors live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Germany, you can enjoy free Mavericks vs Raptors coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air Joyn.

But what if you're based in Germany but aren't at home to catch that free Mavericks vs Raptors stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Mavericks vs Raptors from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN, you can access streaming services from different locations. NordVPN offers servers across 60 countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away in the U.S. and want to view your usual German service, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Joyn and watch the Mavericks vs Raptors live stream.

How to watch Mavericks vs Raptors in the U.S.

Basketball fans in the U.S. will need NBA League Pass to watch the Mavericks vs Raptors game.

A subscription to NBA League Pass starts at $16.99 per month or $109.99 per year. Alternatively, you can get it through most cable packages, as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities) and USA. The Sling Orange plan carries the ESPN channels. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get NBA League Pass.

If you love sports, you should check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including FS1, ESPN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on for NBA League Pass.

Get $30 off your first month for a limited time!

How to watch Mavericks vs Raptors live streams in Canada

Mavericks vs Raptors is being shown on TSN in Canada.

If you already get TSN through your cable provider, you'll be able to watch the game through its TSN Go app. If you don't have cable, you could try TSN+ instead, which provides access to all TSN has to offer for $8/month or $80/year.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch Mavericks vs Raptors live streams in the U.K.

NBA League Pass is showing the Mavericks vs Raptors game in the U.K..

A subscription starts at £114.99 for the season, or £16.99 per month.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Mavericks vs Raptors live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Mavericks vs Raptors live stream will be shown on NBA League Pass.

A subscription starts at AU$174.99 for the full campaign, or AU$24.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

