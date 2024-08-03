Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch 2024 pre-season friendly game online

The Man City vs Chelsea live stream promises to be a thriller as Pep Guardiola faces ex City coach Enzo Mareads for the first time — and you can watch it for FREE from anywhere with a VPN.

Man City vs Chelsea Date, Time, Channels The Man City vs Chelsea live stream takes place on Saturday, August 3.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. AEST (August 4).

• Latin America — Watch on Disney Plus

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus and ESPN

• U.K. — Watch on CITY + or Chelsea.com

• Watch anywhere

Man City haven’t had the best start to their U.S. pre season tour, losing two and drawing one earlier on in the week. Pep Guardiola has been utilising his younger talents including Nico O'Reilly who managed to score in a 2-2 draw against Barcelona. Oscar Bobb has been a stand out player with three assists and one goal, making a strong statement for his inclusion in Man City first team football.

Following a challenging previous season, the Chelsea aim to establish a new playing style and regain their competitive edge with new coach Enzo Maresca. The Blues boss stated their goal is to play like Man City, so tactically the game will be intriguing. With a mixed bag of results so far this pre-season Chelsea will want to make a statement against the Champions in the USA.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Man City vs Chelsea game online from anywhere.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch the Man City vs Chelsea live stream. Viewers can watch the action on ESPN Plus and on the ESPN cable channels too.

You can sign up for ESPN Plus for $10.99 per month, and it's also available as part of the ad-supported Disney Bundle for $14.99 per month (this throws in a Hulu and Disney Plus subscription and it's a great deal).

If you don't have cable, several live TV streaming services will let you watch the ESPN cable channels over IP. Sling TV Orange, Fubo, and DirectTV offer this, as do Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Orange plan has ESPN as its main advantage for sports. You can usually get a discount on your first month of Sling.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including ESPB, NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial.

How to watch Man City vs Celtic live stream in the U.K. and the rest of the world

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you live in the U.K. then you can enjoy every Man City pre-season tour match on their subscription platform CITY +, Manchester City's own streaming service.

The CITY + subscription is £34.99 for a year but a monthly subscription of £4.99 will cover all the of the pre-season matches from the U.S. tour. These games are also available on CITY+ in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Sweden and United Arab Emirates.

Similarly, Chelsea have a streaming platform on Chelsea.com where you can watch the first four of their pre-season matches at £4.99.

If you're not currently in the U.K, you can still watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream.

Latin America viewers can stream the Man City vs Celtic game through Disney Plus and on ESPN TV channels too.