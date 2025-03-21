IPL 2025 live stream: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League
The defending champions get IPL 2025 underway at Eden Gardens
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru get the IPL 2025 season underway at Eden Gardens. Follow our guide below for where to watch a Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream 2025 from anywhere using a VPN.
► March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata)
► Times: 7.30pm IST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2pm GMT
• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling
• U.K. — Sky / Now
KKR are under new leadership this season after their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore (US$3.1 million). This fee was briefly an IPL record until Rishabh Pant was snaffled by Lucknow Super Giants later in the auction for ₹27 crore.
Ajinkya Rahane (pictured) is KKR’s new captain. The 36-year-old has captained India, and has played for six different sides in the IPL including captaining two of them.
He therefore becomes the first Indian to captain three different franchises and the fourth overall. Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, and Australian Steve Smith have also skippered three IPL teams.
RCB also have a new captain in Rajat Patidar, who is tasked with bringing RCB their first title. RCB did finish last season on a fine run of form.
After losing seven of their first eight matches, they won their next six games to get into the play-offs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals.
The last time these teams met, KKR won by one run. Overall KKR have won this fixture 20 times to RCB’s 14.
Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2025 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from anywhere.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams around the world
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?
How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in India
Fans in India can watch KKR v RCB on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.
How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in the U.S.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream 2025 is being shown on Willow TV where a subsciption costs $10 per month
Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2025 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.
Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.
How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in the U.K.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.
Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.
How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in Australia
Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial.
Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium.
KKR versus RCB: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Quinton De Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Umran Mailk, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande.
Royal Challengers Bangaluru
Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Manoj Bhandage.
