IPL 2025 live stream: How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Indian Premier League

The defending champions get IPL 2025 underway at Eden Gardens

Ajinkya Rahane in IPL action
Ajinkya Rahane is the new captain of reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (Image credit: Getty Images)
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru get the IPL 2025 season underway at Eden Gardens. Follow our guide below for where to watch a Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream 2025 from anywhere using a VPN.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL live stream 2025: TV schedule, dates

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Kolkata)
 Times: 7.30pm IST / 10am ET / 7am PT / 2pm GMT
• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling
• U.K. — Sky / Now
• Watch anywhere — try Surfshark with a 30-day money back guarantee

KKR are under new leadership this season after their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore (US$3.1 million). This fee was briefly an IPL record until Rishabh Pant was snaffled by Lucknow Super Giants later in the auction for ₹27 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane (pictured) is KKR’s new captain. The 36-year-old has captained India, and has played for six different sides in the IPL including captaining two of them.

He therefore becomes the first Indian to captain three different franchises and the fourth overall. Sri Lankans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, and Australian Steve Smith have also skippered three IPL teams.

RCB also have a new captain in Rajat Patidar, who is tasked with bringing RCB their first title. RCB did finish last season on a fine run of form.

After losing seven of their first eight matches, they won their next six games to get into the play-offs, where they lost to Rajasthan Royals.

The last time these teams met, KKR won by one run. Overall KKR have won this fixture 20 times to RCB’s 14.

Here's how to watch every ball of the IPL 2025 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru from anywhere.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the IPL live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Surfshark is an excellent and good value option.

Surfshark is consistently one of the very best VPNs we test. It also has a very reasonable price at $1.99 per month. It's excellent for streaming and online security, and perfect for watching IPL cricket from wherever you are in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — such as Surfshark.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in India

A segment of the Indian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in India can watch KKR v RCB on the Star Sports Network and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Monthly subscriptions to Disney Plus Hotstar start from as little as Rs. 199.

Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the IPL action safely.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in the U.S.

US flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
$10 per month

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream 2025 is being shown on Willow TV where a subsciption costs $10 per month

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing IPL live streams in 2025 in the U.S.. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more.

Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in the U.K.

British flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Image

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streams in Australia

Australian flag

(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Image

Fox Sports has live and exclusive coverage of the IPL in Australia, with a live stream available via Kayo Sports. New customers get a FREE 7-day trial.

Kayo costs $25 for Kayo Standard and $40 for Kayo Premium.

Again, you'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

KKR versus RCB: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Anrich Nortje, Quinton De Kock, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Spencer Johnson, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Vaibhav Arora, Rovman Powell, Umran Mailk, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande.

Royal Challengers Bangaluru

Rajat Patidar (captain), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jacob Bethell, Suyash Sharma, Devdutt Padikkal, Nuwan Thushara, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Manoj Bhandage.

Roderick Easdale
Roderick Easdale
Contributor

Roderick is a freelance sports journalist and a crossword complier. He is the author of six books, including the critically acclaimed comic golf novel Summer At Tangents, which was named one of Country Life magazine's Books of The Year. He has also written five non-fiction books including: The Novel Life of PG Wodehouse; The Don: Beyond Boundaries; Wally Hammond: Gentleman & Player and England’s Greatest Post-War All Rounder. An erratic fast bowler in his youth, as he aged he became an erratic medium pacer. His last wicket was a stumping, which made him decide it was time to retire. He now occasionally plays for the MCC – but for their golf team. He is a member of Trevose and has played golf in around two dozen countries.

