How to watch Women's State of Origin 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

It's a new era for the Women's State of Origin series. This is the first time the grudge match follows the best-of-three format. Queensland wrestled back the shield by the slimmest of margins last year, and New South Wales have responded by shaking up the core of their team.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Women's State of Origin 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Women's State of Origin live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 Women's State of Origin series runs from Thursday, May 16 to Thursday, June 27. Full schedule below.

Kylie Hilder has brought Corban Baxter and Rachel Pearson back into the fold as the new NSW halves pairing, while handing debuts to hooker Olivia Higgins and bench forward Grace Kemp.

By contrast, the most notable change made by Queensland coach Tahnee Norris is an enforced one. Lock Keilee Joseph is out of action with an MCL sprain, but is hoping to be fit for Game 2. In the meantime, Makenzie Weale takes her place in the team.

Last year's thriller offered a taste of what's to come in 2024. It was the first time the fixture had comprised multiple games, and the Maroons and Sky Blues made it count, winning a game apiece to set up a brilliant finale that went down to points differential.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Women's State of Origin 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

Women's State of Origin games and TV schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, May 16

5:45 a.m. – State of Origin Game 1 | 9Now

Thursday, June 6

5:45 a.m. – State of Origin Game 2 | 9Now

Thursday, June 27

5:45 a.m. – State of Origin Game 3 | 9Now

Watch Women's State of Origin free online

NRL fans in Australia can watch all three Women's State of Origin games for FREE on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for a particular State of Origin live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Women's State of Origin live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the NRL on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Women's State of Origin live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from Australia, and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch Women's State of Origin.

Watch Women's State of Origin in the U.S.

In the U.S., you'll need a Watch NRL subscription in order to watch each game of the Women's State of Origin series. Just be warned that each kick-off is scheduled for 5:45 a.m. ET / 2:45 a.m. PT.

There are three different options to choose from, the cheapest being the US$20 weekly plan. However, with three weeks between games, the US$39 monthly package or the US$182 annual plan might be better options.

Anybody abroad in the U.S. from Australia can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch Women's State of Origin in the U.K.

All three games of the 2024 Women's State of Origin series are being shown live on Sky Sports Action in the U.K.. Each kick-off is set for 10:45 a.m. BST.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Women's State of Origin live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Women's State of Origin in Australia

As mentioned above, Aussies can watch each Women's State of Origin game for free on Channel Nine and via the on-demand service 9Now.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.