Argentina vs Australia live streams 2024: How to watch Rugby Championship online

The Argentina and Australia live stream, in round four of the 2024 Rugby Championship, in Santa Fe, sees the teams bidding to keep in touch with the competition's runaway leaders. Fans can watch Argentina vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

The venue for this crunch fixture is the Brigadier General Estanislao López Stadium, also known as "The Elephant Graveyard", famous for its sporting giant slayings. Argentina have already slayed one giant this championship, felling the mighty All Blacks on the opening weekend. And Los Pumas captain Julián Montoya, who will win his 100th cap against Australia, will be integral if they are to get back to winning ways.

Following their one-point, tournament-saving victory against Argentina in the last round, Australia have been forced into shuffling their backline. Ben Donaldson returns at No.10 and Max Jorgensen has been handed his starting debut on the wing. On the bench, veteran prop James Slipper is set to equal George Gregan’s monumental record of 139 Test caps for the Wallabies. Head coach Joe Schmidt will be desperate to for another win.

Billed as 'The Best of The Best', TRC 2024 is heating up nicely. Read on for how to get Argentina vs Australia live streams, and watch Rugby Championship 2024 from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet. We recommend NordVPN as the best option for streaming abroad – more info on that below.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch The Rugby Championship 2024 live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? We've tested many different services and Surfshark is one of the best, most affordable providers out there — it offers superb speeds, 24/7 customer support and is really easy to use.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, Surfshark is excellent.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Austria, and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select an Austria-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch Argentina vs Australia online.

Watch Argentina vs Australia 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including Argentina vs Australia – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Argentina vs Australia live stream by using a VPN such as Surfshark.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including. Argentina vs Australia – is live on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch Argentina vs Australia by using one of the best VPN services, such as Surfshark.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Australia's Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service is the place to find free-to-air coverage of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including Argentina vs Australia – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.

