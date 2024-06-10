Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

The current Prime Video top 10 movies ranking packs plenty of variety ranging from a testosterone-fueled original (“Road House”) to a sleepy but pleasant sports drama (“The Boys in the Boat”). But not every single movie in the streaming service’s most-watched list is worth your time.

Case in point, the Kevin Hart vehicle “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” may be the No. 1 flick on the whole platform, but it holds a terrible 13% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. So to help you make the right viewing choices, I’m picking out the three movies in the current Prime Video top 10 that deserve a spot in your watchlist.

This list includes a white-knuckle documentary that will delight fans of “Top Gun”, a lip-gloss-coated musical based on one of the best teen comedies ever, and an action speculator starring the world’s most suave superspy. This article is based on the Prime Video top 10 as of Monday, June 10 at 6 a.m. ET, now let’s dive into my top picks…

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

“The Blue Angels” (2024)

“The Blue Angels” is a Prime Video documentary that focuses on the eponymous Blue Angels squadron, the world’s second-oldest aerobatic team. This original doc puts viewers right into the cockpit alongside some of the most talented stunt performers around, and it successfully showcases the level of skill, talent and determination required to earn a spot on this high-caliber team. This immersive doc is so absorbing you might just feel a headrush.

Offering an all-access look behind the scenes at a year in the life of this renowned Flight Demonstration Squadron, “The Blue Angels” looks at the grueling selection process, the intense training sessions and the demanding show season. You’ll be blown away by the gravity-defying choreography these elite pilots can perform while maintaining their position within a strict formation, but what really shines through is the extraordinary teamwork, passion and pride that fuels the Blue Angels to be the very best stunt flyers around.

Watch "The Blue Angels" on Prime Video now

“Mean Girls” (2024)

We probably didn’t need a musical reimaging of the iconic 2004 teen comedy “Mean Girls” but I’m sure glad we got one. The original holds up remarkably well even 20 years later, but this new spin on “Mean Girls” isn’t looking to replace its predecessor, instead it offers a new twist on Tina Fey’s classic comedy. It follows the same beats as the “Mean Girls” story you know, but now with characters bursting into song and engaging in elaborate dance routines.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Mean Girls” still follows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), a teenager who transfers to North Shore High after being homeschooled in Africa all her life. As she attempts to navigate the school’s cut-throat social hierarchy, she finds herself welcomed into The Plastics, a group of uber-popular students led by the vindictive Regina George (Reneé Rapp). Teaming up with new friends Janis (Auliʻi Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), Cady decides to bring the group down from within but soon struggles to separate herself from the plastic poser she’s pretending to be.

Watch "Mean Girls" on Prime Video now

“Skyfall” (2012)

Daniel Craig called time on his stint as James Bond with 2021’s “No Time to Die” and as the rumor mill surrounding the next actor to step into the shoes of 007 continues to churn now is a great time to revisit some of Craig’s highlights. For me, that can only mean two movies, 2006’s “Casino Royale” and 2012’s “Skyfall”, and the latter has just been added to Prime Video.

“Skyfall” opens with one of the most thrilling action sequences in the entire James Bond franchise as 007 and Eve Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) race through the streets of Istanbul. It all leads to a dramatic finale on top of a speeding train, and from here “Skyfall” takes viewers on a globe-trotting adventure as Bond looks to find the source of a cyberattack on M16. Soon enough the superspy comes into contact with a ruthless villain named Silva (Javier Bardem) and discovers he’s looking to settle an old score with M (Judi Dench).

Watch "Skyfall" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"Die Hart 2: Die Harter" (2024) "The Boys in the Boat" (2023) "The Blue Angels" (2024) "Mean Girls" (2024) "The Idea of You" (2024) "Skyfall" (2012) "Road House" (2024) "Dangerous" (2021) "Die Hart: The Movie" (2023) "Murder in the Hamptons" (2005)