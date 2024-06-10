7 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO, TV and more (June 10-16)

TV is hotter than ever with all the new shows premiering this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup features the return of several of the biggest titles in television, including "House of the Dragon season 2, "The Boys" season 4 and "Bridgerton" season 3 part 2. Plus, Jake Gyllenhaal headlines the new limited series "Presumed Innocent" and a new wave of singles look for romance in "Love Island US" season 6.

Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Love Island USA’ season 6 (Peacock)

Summer lovin’ is in full swing, with “Perfect Match” already streaming on Netflix and now the American version of “Love Island” bringing together more singles to mingle, maybe find love and hopefully win some cash money.

Ariana Madix of “Vanderpump Rules” takes over as host to oversee the sexy shenanigans at the Villa. The cast includes some semi-familiar faces, including Kordell Beckham (NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.’s younger brother) and Aaron Evans (the winner of “The Traitors UK” season 1).

Premieres Tuesday, June 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Peacock

‘Presumed Innocent’ (Apple TV Plus)

The king of legal dramas and thrillers, David E. Kelley ("The Practice," "Big Little Lies"), delivers another one in a limited series format based on Scott Turow’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as chief deputy prosecutor Rusty Sabich, who is stunned when he becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague and mistress. The case upends the lives of Rusty’s wife (Ruth Negga) and children and his fellow prosecutors, including Tommy Molto (Peter Sarsgaard). Rusty adamantly proclaims innocence as he tries to hold his family together, but twists and turns in the proceedings cast everything and everybody in doubt.

Premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’ season 5 (Netflix)

Two episodes don’t seem like enough to make up a full season, but oh well. David Letterman is at a stage in his life where he can do whatever he wants. He also recently hosted a special edition of “My Next Guest” with John Mulaney, so that can sort of be lumped in with the fifth season.

Again, this latest batch consists of only two episodes, one with Miley Cyrus and one with Charles Barkley. Each season has consisted of fewer and fewer installments, so we anticipate the show entirely disappearing in a couple of years.

Premieres Wednesday, June 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Boys’ season 4 (Prime Video)

The Boys are on the back foot when Amazon’s violent and gory anti-superhero show returns. Their leader, Butcher (Karl Urban), has a terminal illness from taking V24 that leaves him with mere months to live. Meanwhile, his archnemesis Homelander (Antony Starr) is at the peak of his power, with fellow supes blindly following him and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) close to reaching the White House.

But maybe all is not lost for the Boys. Butcher has a plan to wipe out supes once and for all: unleashing the virus he discovered in the spinoff show “Gen V.”

Premieres Thursday, June 13 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 (Netflix)

Whew, are we all recovered from that very steamy carriage ride? We're still sweating over here, but there are people to wed and secrets to unfurl. Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) are now blissfully engaged. But before they can achieve their happily ever after, the couple will have to navigate some rough waters.

The biggest impediment, of course, is Penelope’s secret identity as scandalmonger Lady Whistledown. Eloise (Claudia Jessie) threatens to reveal all to her brother if Pen doesn’t ‘fess up herself. Meanwhile, Francesca (Hannah Dodd) has her own complicated romance brewing. When has a Bridgerton romance ever run smoothly?

Premieres Thursday, June 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

The 77th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Broadway’s best plays, musicals and performances are honored in the 77th annual Tony Awards. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose hosts for the third year in a row, and the ceremony will feature performances from nominated musicals including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Water for Elephants” and “The Who’s Tommy.” On the play side, “Stereophonic” is the frontrunner. In the acting categories, Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Kelli O’Hara are shoo-ins.

Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus

‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 (HBO)

The game of thrones turns into a fiery and bloody war pitting Targaryen versus Targaryen and dragons versus dragons. Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) has crowned herself the rightful queen of Westeros, though her brother King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) sits on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing, backed by his mother, the dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke). Enraged over the death of her son Lucerys at the hands of Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), Rhaenyra seeks vengeance. She also needs allies among the lords of the realm, including the powerful Starks in the North.

Premieres Sunday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max