Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

If you’re stuck on what to watch next on Amazon Prime Video, the service’s constantly rotating list of the top 10 most-watched movies is a useful tool for discovering the flicks that are drawing the most interest from subscribers.

But, it’s far from a guarantee of quality. Just because a movie has climbed the charts and secured a spot on the list doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth your time. I track streaming service charts daily and have seen countless mediocre, or even downright rotten, movies find their way into the Prime Video top 10. That’s why I’m picking out the current gems.

This list is based on the Prime Video top 10 movies list as of 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 2 and packs an emotionally stirring documentary, a masterful historical drama and a survival thriller that sees Liam Neeson in top form. Here are the Prime Video movies to watch next.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'I Am: Celine Dion' (2024)

Prime Video continues its documentary hot streak by following up “Federer: Twelve Final Days” with another fascinating insight into a figure living in the spotlight. “I Am: Celine Dion” centers on the life and career of the world-renowned Canadian singer, and chronicles her rise from humble beginnings growing up in a large family in Quebec, to international fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988.

Many people know Dion for his juggernaut hit “My Heart Will Go On” written for the “Titanic” movie, but there’s much more to the dazzling performer. The intimate biographical doc also covers Dion’s 2022 diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome and her continuing battle with the condition that causes chronic pain and mobility issues. Described as “earnest” and “a movie portrait of resilience”, “I Am: Celine Dion” currently scores 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Stream "I Am: Celine Dion" on Prime Video now

“Oppenhemier” (2023)

What more is there to say about “Oppenheimer”? After writing about the movie practically nonstop for the last 12 months I’ve run out of superlatives to describe this epic biographical drama. If you somehow missed the boat, this seven-time Academy Award-winning movie (including Best Picture, Director and Actor) is director Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus and manages to dazzle in every single department.

Cillian Murphy plays the eponymous Robert J. Oppenheimer, an American theoretical physicist and the leader of the Manhattan Project, which resulted in the creation of the first atomic bomb. However, while creating a nuclear weapon was judged by many to be Oppenheimer’s greatest achievement, this biopic explores the traumatic fallout of bringing such a destructive force into the world. The movie also features Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon and many more recognizable faces.

Stream "Oppenheimer" on Prime Video now

'The Grey' (2011)

“The Grey” features a climactic scene where Liam Neeson squares off against a pack of vicious grey wolves armed with a knife and a selection of miniature liquor bottles strapped to his fist with duct tape. That alone should sell you on this exhilarating survival thriller. However, if you still need a little convincing, you might be pleased to know “The Grey” isn’t just a shlocky collection of genre tropes. It also packs a few quieter, character-driven moments that are effective as you watch Neeson attempt to survive in a frozen forest.

“The Grey” sees a group of oil refinery workers trapped in the Alaskan wilderness following a plane crash. Left with precious few resources to sustain them, and the bitter cold biting, the leader of the group, John Ottway (Neeson), battles to keep his compatriots alive as they endure one of the harshest environments on Earth. If the sub-zero temperatures and frigid elements weren’t enough, the group must also contend with a pack of hungry grey wolves eyeing them up as their next meal.

Stream "The Grey" on Prime Video now

