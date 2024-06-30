Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Whenever I have no clue what to watch on Netflix, I make a beeline for the streamer's top 10 most-watched movies list. While these kinds of rankings on the best streaming services don't guarantee a movie's a hit, it is a great resource for cutting through the noise.

So how do you figure out which movies are worth the hype? That's where we come in. Here at Tom's Guide, we've narrowed down the best movies in the Netflix top 10 to watch right now. This list includes a documentary about the kings of divorced dad rock, Nickelback, one of the best original Netflix movies in years, and one video game adaptation that's actually worth watching.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 list of most-watched movies in the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET on June 30. For even more streaming recommendations, check out our guide on the best new movies that just landed on streaming.

"Hate to Love: Nickelback" (2023)

The kings of divorced dad rock are the center of the new documentary "Hate to Love: Nickelback" on Netflix. It follows the Canadian rockers' 25-year-long career from their rural roots in Alberta to selling out packed stadiums. Their enduring success is a big middle finger to the band's outspoken haters, who haven't stopped Nickelback from selling 50 million records, scoring multiple Grammy nominations, and even earning a spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

But being one of the most divisive bands in music history is something Nickelback wears as a badge of honor. Featuring unseen footage and lengthy interviews with members Chad Kroeger, Ryan Peake, Mike Kroeger and Daniel Adair, this is a must-watch for Nickelback fans.

Watch it now on Netflix

"Hit Man" (2024)

Netflix's best original movie in ages has been holding strong in the streamer's top 10 since its debut at the beginning of the month. Though it's since fallen to the eighth slot, it's still worth a watch if you haven't already checked out director Richard Linklater's sexy, nihilistic comedy thriller.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A mix between a breezy crime caper and a rom-com, "Hit Man" stars Glen Powell as Gary Johnson, a strait-laced professor who moonlights as a fake hitman working for the cops. He dons an array of elaborate costumes to convince would-be clients he's a cold-blooded assassin before police swoop in to arrest them. However, when a femme fatale (Adria Arjona) asks him to take out her abusive husband, Gary breaks protocol. Desperate to hide his true identity from her, he sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes that could have deadly consequences.

Watch it now on Netflix

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

In this veritable golden age of video game adaptations, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” ranks up there with Prime Video's "Fallout" and the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies for the best efforts to date. The iconic red-hatted plumber Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) go from fixing broken toilets to fighting Koopas after they stumble into another world.

Separated from his brother, Mario sets out on a grand adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom, making new friends along the way like Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Donkey-Kong (Seth Rogan) and, of course, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). He must defeat the sinister King of the Koopas, Bowser (Jack Black), to save his family and friends. Arguably a bit simple, but full of joy and Easter eggs, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a blast nonetheless.

Watch it now on Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Movies Right Now

"A Family Affair" (2024) "Trigger Warning" (2024) "Flash" (2022) "Minions" (2015) "The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) "Home (2015) "Shrek (2001) "Hate to Love: Nickelback" (2023) "Hit Man" (2024) "Boss Baby" (2021)