Prime Video just got a gripping spy thriller movie — and it’s based on a shocking true story

Prime Video has just given me a proper blast from the past. As of today (Saturday, Feb. 1), "Breach" is now streaming on the popular streaming service, and I haven't thought about this thriller in more than a decade. However, I'm very pleased to be reminded of this one as it's a real gem.

This 2007 spy thriller is based on the true story of Robert Hanssen, the man at the heart of what has been described as “possibly the worst intelligence disaster in U.S. history.” And this cinematic retelling of his shocking story will hold you in a vice-like grip from the start. Combining tense moments with strong character work and slick mid-2000s direction, “Breach” is an engaging watch even if you already know how Hanssen’s story ultimately plays out.

Almost 20 years after its initial theatrical release, I don’t see “Breach” talked about much anymore, so I’m pleased its arrival on Prime Video could spark a resurgence in interest. Here’s everything you need to know about this spy thriller based on an almost unbelievable true story.

What is ‘Breach’ about?

Eric O’Neill (Ryan Phillippe) is a promising computer specialist eager to become an active FBI agent. Soon enough O’Neill gets the chance to prove himself when assigned a rather unusual task: Monitor the activity of a veteran agent with 25 years of experience, Robert Hanssen (Chris Cooper).

Initially, O’Neill is told Hanssen is being investigated for inappropriate behavior, but despite this claim, the two men quickly take the roles of mentor and mentee as they come to respect each other. However, eventually, O’Neil learns the real reason Hanssen is under watch.

Robert Hanssen is suspected of spying for the Soviet Union and is believed to have passed on state secrets for more than two decades. This action may have even resulted in the deaths of agents working on behalf of the U.S. in the field. Subsequently, O’Neill is forced to reconsider his relationship with Hanssen and find hard evidence of his true allegiance.

'Breach' is a suspense stuffed spy thriller

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

On a surface level "Breach" has all the ingredients necessary for a truly gripping spy thriller. There’s intriguing espionage, clandestine meetings and a slowly unfurling narrative with just enough twists to ensure you never feel at ease. However, the ubiquity of Hanssen’s story means some shocking moments have less impact as you may know the outcome.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nevertheless, if you’ve enjoyed popular spy dramas like “Tinker Tailor Solider Spy” it’s hard to imagine that “Breach” won’t also hold your attention across its relatively trim runtime of just under two hours. Director Billy Ray also does a fantastic job communicating the high stakes of the situation, and this makes almost every scene highly tense.

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

What sets "Beach" apart from some of its contemporaries is the developing relationship between Hanssen and O’Neill. This is particularly well-realized thanks to the strong performance of Chris Cooper as Robert Hanssen.

O'Neill is naturally suspicious of his superior's intentions, having been assigned to monitor his every move, but despite this a real respect forms between the pair. And this results in O’Neill grappling with an inner conflict, could the man he views as a mentor actually be a Russian spy? This added character drama gives “Breach” a very engaging additional wrinkle.

Stream ‘Breach’ on Prime Video now

(Image credit: Cinematic / Alamy Stock Photo / Universal Pictures)

“Breach” was warmly received when it hit theaters back in 2007. Even to this day, you don’t have to search far to find a positive review. On Rotten Tomatoes , the movie holds an 83% rating, enough to earn the flick a Certified Fresh seal of approval. The site’s Critics Consensus reads, “Powered by Chris Cooper's masterful performance, Breach is a tense and engaging portrayal of the FBI's infamous turncoat.”

However, its audience score isn’t quite so impressive. “Breach” currently has a 67% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This isn't bad, but it does suggest some viewers weren’t so enamored. Looking at the available user reviews, the chief complaint is the movie’s slower pace and lack of action, which I can somewhat understand. This is a pure thriller rather than an action-thriller, the focus is on tense dialogue exchanges, not shootouts.

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Prime Video as we head towards the weekend and the start of a new month then “Breach” is a great pick. It’s an absorbing watch, and I’d be remiss not to give more praise towards the phenomenal performance of Chris Cooper as well.

However, if you’re looking for something with a little more adrenaline, check out our roundup of everything new added to Prime Video in January 2025 for more pulse-raising movie picks.

Watch "Breach" on Prime Video now