3 best Prime Video movies in January you haven’t watched yet

Prime Video adds a lot of new movies every month. In January 2025, the streaming service bolstered its movie library with more than 85 new additions. Naturally, with so many new flicks being added at a time, it’s pretty easy for some must-watch gems to get a little lost in the mix.

While movies like “Blink Twice”, “Jurassic World” and “In the Land of Saints and Sinners” have enjoyed plenty of time in the sun over the past four weeks, there’s been a handful of movies that didn’t get the chance to shine they deserved. So, I’ve picked out the three Prime Video movies added in January that you (probably) haven’t watched yet.

'The Ides of March'

Pairing together George Clooney (who also directs) and Ryan Gosling, “The Ides of March” is an engaging political drama based on the 2008 play by Beau Willimon. The often overlooked flick sees Gosling play Stephen Meyers, the junior campaign manager for Pennsylvania governor, and presidential hopeful, Mike Morris (Clooney). Meyers believes that Morris will change America for the better, but in politics, everybody has dirt on them, and Meyers soon finds himself stuck in the mud.

Also featuring Philip Seymour Hoffman, Evan Rachel Wood, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright, there’s a ludicrous amount of talent in the cast, and those A-list name really do bring their A-game to “The Ides of March.” Packed with intrigue, and a sense that you never really know who is playing who, this well-crafted drama was deservedly nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 84th Academy Awards. Trust me, even though it’s set entirely within stuffy meeting rooms and hotel lobbies, it’s even more gripping than many action-focused thrillers.

'The Calendar Killer'

Prime Video’s original movie offerings in January 2025 have been largely solid, and it was not a surprise to see the uplifting sports drama “Unstoppable” swiftly rise to the No. 1 ranking in the platform’s most-watched list just days after its Prime Video debut. However, on the very same day, “The Calendar Killer” also began streaming, and this serial killer mystery got just a tad lost in the shuffle. It’s certainly worth circling back to if you like your thrillers tense, suspenseful and full of murder.

Klara (Luise Heyer) is a woman in an impossible position. A sadistic killer has given her an unimaginable ultimatum: Kill her husband, or she will herself be murdered. At the same time, Jules (Sabin Tambrea) begins his night shift working for a helpline for women. When Klara reaches out in desperate need of help, Jules becomes her lifeline and must help the young mother navigate her nightmare circumstances, and maybe unmask the eponymous killer too.

'Breach'

“Breach” is an especially absorbing spy thriller because it’s based on shocking true events. Robert Hanssen (Chris Cooper) is a senior FBI agent of 25 years, just a few months from retirement. Junior employee Eric O’Neil (Ryan Phillippe) is assigned to monitor Hanssen’s every move and eventually learns that his boss is under investigation for being a covert spy for the Russian government, and may be responsible for passing on top secret information leading to the deaths of active U.S. agents.

Some viewers may know how this one plays out, Robert Hanssen’s story was well-documented, and he remains a figure of great interest to many people but even if you’re aware of the movie’s final destination, “Breach” does a great job ratcheting up the tension. Plus, the movie’s core is the relationship between O’Neil and Hanssen, which eventually becomes a rather complex mentor-and-mentee partnership. Don’t skip this thriller.

