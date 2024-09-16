This heartwarming movie just crashed the Prime Video top 10 — and it’s a guaranteed mood-booster

If you’re looking for a charming movie that will raise your spirits, and might even have you shedding a few happy tears, then “Gifted” on Prime Video needs to be on your radar. This delightful movie is now available to watch on the popular streaming service and is making quite an impression on subscribers.

As of writing (Monday, September 16), “Gifted” has claimed a spot in the Prime Video top 10 movies list. The 2017 movie currently holds the No. 9 spot, but it could make a play for an even higher ranking over the coming days. Frankly, it would be worthy of the No. 1 spot.

If you’re looking for a heartwarming movie to watch on Prime Video this week, “Gifted” is the obvious choice. Here’s why this comforting drama is guaranteed to boost your mood…

What is ‘Gifted’ about?

Frank Alder (Chris Evans) is a former philosophy teacher now a boat mechanic, raising his young niece Mary (Mckenna Grace) in a Florida coastal town. The two enjoy a seemingly ordinary life, but when the 7-year-old Mary displays mathematical abilities far beyond her young age, Frank is encouraged to move her to a school for gifted children.

However, Frank is determined to ensure Mary enjoys a “normal” childhood and doesn’t want her to walk the same path as her gifted but troubled mother. But when Frank’s mother Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) becomes aware of her granddaughter's academic gifts, she is determined to see that Mary’s capabilities are not wasted and threatens to separate the pair.

Here's why you should stream ‘Gifted’ on Prime Video

“Gifted”'s biggest strength is its cast of extremely likable characters. Chris Evans is seriously charming as a de facto dad trying to raise his niece and strike the right balance between letting Mary shine while also protecting her from the pitfalls that her mother fell into. Mckenna Grace is also fantastic as the precocious Mary, and the two have a great chemistry, playing off each other well, and exchanging some very enjoyable (and pretty funny) banter.

The supporting cast is similarly likable from Jenny Slate as Mary’s teacher, and a love interest for Frank, to Octavia Spencer as the duo’s friendly neighbor. Even Lindsay Duncan as Evelyn is a character you’ll come to like. Yes, Evelyn is the closest thing the movie has to a villain, but her motives are understandable and surprisingly reasonable.

“Gifted” was criticized by some reviewers for its largely predictable plot (it’s why the movie holds a 73% score on Rotten Tomatoes , though that’s far too low, in my opinion). I can’t deny that the movie plays out as you would expect, but when the characters are this likable, and the gentle comedy hits so successfully, a story without twists is hardly a major problem. In fact, the relatively straightforward narrative only adds to the movie's easy-watch charm. The audience rating is a much more generous 85%.

So, if the start of a new week has you feeling a little blue, then “Gifted” could be just the tonic you’re looking for. This simple, but extremely sweet, comedy-drama is a great choice when you need a movie to pick up and it’s almost certainly going to have you smiling by the end.

