5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Max and more (Feb. 10-16)

Three massively popular titles are returning among the wave of new TV shows premiering this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

"Cobra Kai" season 6 part 3 is the series finale of the "Karate Kid" sequel series, while "The White Lotus" season 3 takes its sun-soaked murder-mystery action to Thailand and "Yellowjackets" season 2 continues to unravel puzzles in the '90s and current-day timelines. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 part 3 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 3 | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This is the final countdown for “Cobra Kai.” The last batch of episodes wraps up the story that began with “The Karate Kid” in 1984. Onetime rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are now on the same side, facing their greatest challenge yet. After the shocking tragedy at the Sekai Taikai tournament in Barcelona, the Miyagi-Do senseis and students must pull themselves together to battle Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and his new dojo, The Iron Dragons. And to do that, they must return to where it all began: the Valley.

►All 5 episodes premiere Thursday, Feb. 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Love Is Blind’ season 8 (Netflix)

Love is Blind Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Love is blind … sometimes. So far, Netflix's dating reality show has a better track record than that other rose-filled dating franchise. We’ve seen some genuine couples emerge (Lauren/Cameron and Brett/Tiffany forever!). But those feel-good love stories are just a bonus because let’s face it: We’re all here for the messy drama. The show’s format remains the same: Single men and women date each other, sight unseen, in connected pods. They only meet if they get engaged. This time around, the singles come from the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul, so we're sure to get a big dose of unpretentious Midwestern charm.

►Episodes 1-6 premiere Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Yellowjackets’ season 3 (Showtime)

Yellowjackets | Season 3 Official Trailer | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to return to this series about the heart of darkness residing within a group of women who were once stranded in the wilderness as teenagers. Once again, the show toggles between two timelines. In the ‘90s timeline, the girls must dig deep to survive after their cabin burns down and continue their cannibalistic hunts — so it’s possible we may finally learn the identity of “Pit Girl.” In the present day, Misty (Christina Ricci) grapples with accidentally killing Natalie, though it may result in Van’s (Lauren Ambrose) cancer going away.

►Episodes 1-2 premiere Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus With Showtime

‘Grimsburg’ season 2 (Fox)

Jon Hamm and Rachel Dratch Preview Season 2 of Fox's Grimsburg at NYCC - YouTube Watch On

Jon Hamm’s animated comedy returns with a new cast member you may have heard of: Martin Short. The “Only Murders in the Building” star is voicing Otis Volcanowitz, the newest and youngest detective at the Grimsburg police department. As for Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm), he’s been kicked out by wife Harmony (Erinn Hayes), so he ends up moving into a house haunted by a doting housewife. When he throws a party, Flute’s disregard of the ghost causes her to threaten all of their lives.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘White Lotus’ season 3 (HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Time to check into the White Lotus Thailand! Mike White’s dark comedy moves to a new location with mostly new characters, though there’s one familiar face in the mix: Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, the spa manager from season 1, who’s traveling as part of an exchange program. Joining her in the tropical paradise are: a trio of female friends (Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb); a wealthy businessman (Jason Isaacs), his wife (Parker Posey) and their three grown children; and a middle-aged man (Walton Goggins) and his much younger girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood). But their stay turns into a nightmare when things go awry, as usual, at the White Lotus.

►Episode 1 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max