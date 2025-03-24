‘Fallout’ season 3 plans are reportedly being made — while season 2 is still filming

Creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are looking ahead for the Prime Video show

Amazon&#039;s Fallout TV series on Prime Video
(Image credit: Amazon/Prime Video)

The wasteland adventures are far from over. While "Fallout" season 2 is still in the early stages of production, plans are already being made for the Prime Video hit show.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, the team behind the adaptation of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic RPG video game series is already looking beyond season 2. Sneider revealed on his "The Hot Mic" podcast that showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are "planning out season 3" — even though season 2 only recently began production.

"I was told that he and Lisa Joy are a little bit busy doing season 3 of 'Fallout.' Busy filming season 2 [right now], but I think they're already planning out season 3," Sneider said.

Amazon hasn't officially greenlit a third season, but this early development isn't surprising given the show's massive success. "Fallout" quickly became Prime Video's second most-watched original series following its April 2024 debut, snapping up critical acclaim and leaving impressed fans of the original game series in its wake. A whopping 65 million viewer record in its first 16 days is nothing to sneeze at.

What's next for 'Fallout'?

Ella Purnell in Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

"Fallout" season 2 is already generating significant excitement with the recent news that the story will move to New Vegas, one of the most popular locations from the video games. The upcoming season has also attracted notable new cast members, reportedly including Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin.

Stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins have already revealed big updates about the second season, with Purnell discussing its status during her panel at MegaCon Orlando in February.

"It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride," she said. "I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time."

Purnell also opined that “no one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around."

Goggins told Deadline he was "in the middle of filming" the season at the time.

"I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," he said. "

This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

While specific details about where season 3 might take viewers remain unknown, Bethesda's expansive game world offers plenty of potential locations and communities to explore. The vast "Fallout" universe could sustain plenty of additional seasons of storytelling based on the spin-offs alone.

No release window has been announced for "Fallout" season 2 yet, meaning fans will need to be patient for both the upcoming season and any potential third installment.

"Fallout" season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

