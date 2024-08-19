New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Aug 19-25)

The top new TV shows and movies on Netflix this week aren't all from Netflix. It's a relatively low-key week for Netflix originals. There's a new comedy special from the stand-up comedian Langston Kerman and the original movie "Incoming," which looks like a solid coming-of-age movie. But the real heavy hitters this week aren't from Netflix — they're from AMC.

Netflix is dropping a ton of AMC shows into its library of shows of movies, including the entire eight-season run of "Fear the Walking Dead." Netflix is also releasing the first season of AMC's "Interview with the Vampire" series and the first season of one of my favorite shows this year, "Monsieur Spade."

Hungry for more? There's still plenty to choose from. Here is a complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Fear the Walking Dead' seasons 1-8

Fear the Walking Dead | official World Premiere trailer (2015) - YouTube Watch On

"The Walking Dead" was a huge hit for AMC, spawning tons of zombie shows and movies after the first season took off in 2010. Five years later, it even spawned a major spin-off: "Fear the Walking Dead."

Starring Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa, Frank Dillane as Nick Clark, and Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark. the first three seasons of this show are a prequel to the flagship "The Walking Dead" series. It focuses on a family trying to survive the beginning of the zombie apocalypse. In season 4, the show gets a soft reboot, bringing in "The Walking Dead" character Morgan Jones (Lennie James) as a crossover character and making him the series lead for the rest of the show's eight seasons.

Watch on Netflix starting August 19

'Interview with the Vampire' season 1

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes stylized as "Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire," this show has been a surprise hit for AMC. Anne Rice's "The Vampire Chronicles" had already been adapted into a 1994 movie starring Brad Pitt as Louis, a man turned into a vampire by a French vampire named Lestat (Tom Cruise). A TV show about the same characters seemed like retreading already-explored ground.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But the show received near-universal praise from critics through its first two seasons, arguably rendering the movie adaptation irrelevant. Even though the characters are the same — this time with Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt — the show explored themes of race, abuse and queerness in ways that the film largely avoided. If you want to watch one of the highest-rated horror shows out there, then you need to watch "Interview with the Vampire."

Watch on Netflix starting August 19

'Monsieur Spade' season 1

Monsieur Spade Official Trailer Ft. Clive Owen | Premieres January 14 on AMC+ - YouTube Watch On

"Monsieur Spade" isn't one of the seven best shows I've watched this year, but it's close. Its first season is currently 12 out of 35 on my list of the new seasons of TV I've watched this year, and that's pretty darn good.

The AMC series stars Clive Owen as the titular Monsieur Spade aka private detective Sam Spade of "The Maltese Falcon" fame. Owen's portrayal of the character picks up about two decades after Humphrey Bogart's iconic portrayal of Spade in the 1941 classic, living in the French countryside town of Bozouls effectively in retirement. But men like Spade are never truly retired, and the private eye is forced into an international case of intrigue once a convent of nuns is murdered in quiet Bozouls. If you love a detective show, skip "True Detective: Night Country" and watch "Monsieur Spade" instead.

Watch on Netflix starting August 19

'Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry'

Langston Kerman - Donâ€™t Get Engaged, Go to Medieval Times - YouTube Watch On

I first came across Langston Kerman's comedy listening to him as a guest on the podcast "Lovett or Leave it." But there's a chance you've already seen him act if you haven't seen his stand-up. He's appeared in shows like "Insecure" and "The Boys." In "Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry," he tackles parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens, managing his mother-in-law's dating apps and more.

For some reason, Netflix didn't put up a trailer on YouTube for this comedy special. So I included a clip of Kerman's stand-up that I particularly enjoyed, which you can watch above.

Watch on Netflix starting August 20

'Incoming'

Incoming | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Whether "Dazed and Confused," "Superbad" or "Booksmart," the coming-of-age movie is an excellent genre filled with great movies. And each generation tends to latch onto at least one as their own — being born in the early 90s, for me it's "Superbad." For Gen Z, Netflix is probably hoping that "Incoming" will be that such movie.

"Incoming" stars Mason Thames, Raphael Alejandro, Bardia Seiri and Ramon Reed as high school students Benj Nielsen, Connor, Danah 'Koosh' Koushani and Eddie. This movie follows them as they try and make it through their first-ever high school party. Watch it on Netflix this week to see if they can successfully navigate a crazy night of mayhem and debauchery.

Watch on Netflix starting August 23

Everything new on Netflix: Aug 19-25

AUGUST 19

"CoComelon Lane" season 3 (Netflix family)

The Melon Patch Academy kids want to surprise their teacher Ms. Appleberry with a special musical! But can the show go on when plans unexpectedly change?

"A Discovery of Witches" seasons 1-3

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" season 1

"Dark Winds" seasons 1-2

"Fear the Walking Dead" seasons 1-8

"Gangs of London" seasons 1-2

"Interview with the Vampire" season 1

"Into the Badlands" seasons 1-3

"Kevin Can F**k Himself" Seasons 1-2

"Migration"

"Monsieur Spade" season 1

"Preacher" seasons 1-4

"That Dirty Black Bag" season 1

"The Terror" season 1

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 1

"UnREAL" seasons 1-4

AUGUST 20

"Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry" (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Langston Kerman talks parenting a top-tier baby, teaching mean teens and managing his mother-in-law's dating apps in this hilarious special.

"Terror Tuesday: Extreme" (TH) (Netflix series)

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.

"Untold: The Murder of Air McNair" (Netflix documentary)

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.

AUGUST 21

"The Accident" (MX) (Netflix series)

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit, wealthy community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.

"Back to 15: Back to 18" (BR) (Netflix series)

After a photoblog glitch, Anita is transported to 2009 and must navigate university life while realizing she's not the only time traveler in town.

"Nice Girls" (FR) (Netflix film)

A vengeful cop with a big personality and a German detective with opposing methods team up to save Nice from disaster in this female-led buddy film.

"Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE" (Netflix documentary)

The series follows 20 contestants from around the world over a year-long journey as they compete to become KATSEYE, a one-of-a-kind global girl group formed using KPOP methodologies. With unprecedented access, unfolding over eight episodes, the result is a compelling portrayal of the road to international stardom, including insight into the unique training and development program developed by HYBE and Geffen Records.

"Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War" (Netflix documentary)

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.

AUGUST 22

"Baby Fever" season 2 (DK) (Netflix series)

Fertility doctor Nana tries to balance life as a single mother with the complicated web of lies she has spun — but the past catches up to her.

"GG Precinct" (TW) (Netflix series)

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.

"Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie" (JP) (Netflix anime)

One by one, Sailor Moon’s friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.

"Secret Lives of Orangutans" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary Narrated by David Attenborough.

AUGUST 23

"Incoming" (Netflix film)

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.

"Tòkunbọ̀" (NG) (Netflix film)

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/22/24

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Leaving 8/23/24

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

Leaving 8/24/24

"Berlin Syndrome"