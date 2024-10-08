Peacock has two of the best TV shows about families right now, 'Yellowstone' and 'Downton Abbey'

A few months ago, I snagged a Peacock deal, mainly because it meant I've be able to binge all of the Olympics content, as well as catch the Eagles and Packers game in Brazil.

But, the deal has brought unexpected dividends, in that I've also been able to rewatch two shows that are all about family. No, I'm not talking about the "Fast and Furious" franchise. I'm talking about "Downton Abbey" and "Yellowstone." I started rewatching the latter in anticipation of Yellowstone season 5 part 2, which returns this November, and I picked up the former following the passing of Maggie Smith.

At first glance, there doesn't seem to be much in common with a modern-day Montana ranch and an Edwardian era English estate, aside from the fact that there's a lot of horse riding.

But peel back the leather chaps and petticoats, and you'll find that there are some broader themes that thread their way through both series. Here's five ways that "Yellowstone" and "Downton Abbey" are more alike than you think.

Heir and parent

The very first episode of "Downton Abbey" starts with news of the sinking of the Titanic — and along with it, the two presumptive heirs of the titular estate. Times being what they were, the property can't go to one of Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville)'s three daughters, so the search begins for a suitable suitor who could marry the eldest to ensure the survival of the estate.

In a similar, but more bloody fashion — as is the mien for "Yellowstone" — the eldest son of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is shot and killed in the first episode, leaving the patriarch to have to figure out which of his remaining three children (two sons and a daughter) are best suited for the task of running the ranch. The only one who seems the best fit is also the one who's the most reluctant. It's not quite King Lear, but it's close.

Tradition vs. modernity

While they take place a century apart, both the "Yellowstone" and "Downton" estates have been around for hundreds of years in their respective shows; the Dutton ranch was established in 1883, while Downton itself — which has been in existence since the 1500s — assumes its final form in the 1840s.

Both John Dutton and the Earl have a strong sense of tradition and "the way things are done," sometimes to the detriment of their estates, and have to be dragged into the future by their more forward-thinking scions.

However, both series tend to romanticize the older way of doing things, as many of the older characters on the English show wax nostalgic about the simpler times and shake their heads at such newfangled inventions like the telephone and radio. Over in Montana, John Dutton is constantly trying to find places on his ranch that don't get cell service.

Upstairs/downstairs

Another commonality in both series is the different worlds inhabited by the family and the people who work for them. While less pronounced in "Yellowstone" — class divisions just aren't what they used to be — there's definitely a divide between the beer-chugging cowboys in the bunkhouse and the Dutton's dining situation, where they have their own private chef.

With the exception of Rip, the number of times you see a ranchhand in the main lodge, or a family member in the bunkhouse, are few and far between. Likewise, the number of times one of the Granthams shows up in the servant's dining room could be counted on one glove-covered hand.

Both series also see one of the staff fall in love with — and marry — one of the daughters. In "Yellowstone," Rip, the ranch foreman, ends up with Beth, while on "Downton," the chauffeur Tom Branson (Allen Leech) weds Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay). It's more of a shock on "Downton," to be sure, but in both cases, it's a big crossing of socioeconomic lines.

It's all about money

The simple cost of running a massive estate is also one of the biggest issues that face both families. One of the reasons the Earl of Grantham chose an American for his wife is because her family's sizable fortune has allowed Downton to stay afloat, yet money troubles are always lurking in the background.

The Dutton ranch — over 500,000 acres — seems to be continually besieged by outside developers who want to acquire most, or part of it, in order to build casinos, airports, or some other sort of development. And, the sale of cattle, which seems to be the Duttons' only source of income, isn't as beefy as it used to be.

Interestingly, in both series, the more forward-thinking kids are able to diversify their estates' portfolios by renting out the grounds, be it for film crews or wedding receptions. After all, that's one more thing both these places have in common: Amazing views.

Big Daddy

And, at the center of both series is the family patriarch: John Dutton in "Yellowstone" and Lord Grantham in "Downton Abbey." This isn't a huge surprise, owing to the quasi-historical roots of both shows, but it's a commonality just the same. However, that's all changing with Yellowstone season 5 part 2 — the first episode airs November 10 — as Costner is not returning to the show.

So, if you're a fan of "Yellowstone," it might be worth giving the more genteel world of "Downton" a chance, and if you're a devotee of the latter, take a trip out West and you may find there's more to like than you might have imagined. Just be prepared for a lot more cussin' and fightin'.