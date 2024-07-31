New on Peacock in August 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

August is a busy month on Peacock, with the long-awaited streaming debut of a classic TV series, two big reality TV finales, and the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Peacock original “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” returns for its third season. On the docu-series front, Peacock has new shows about the notorious Scott Peterson case and Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish football team.
Two big reality shows bring their latest seasons to a close, with a reunion special for the sixth season of Peacock original “Love Island USA,” and an extended and uncensored version of the 14th-season finale of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Speaking of extended, action comedy “The Fall Guy” comes to Peacock following its theatrical release, with both original and expanded cuts.
Stephen Curry, John Woo and Baltimore cops round out this month’s Peacock highlights.
New on Peacock in August 2024: Top picks
'Mr. Throwback'
Sure, NBA superstar Stephen Curry is entertaining to watch on the basketball court, but can he carry a sitcom? He has plenty of talent to back him up in this mockumentary from creator David Caspe, who also created cult favorite comedy “Happy Endings.” Curry stars alongside Adam Pally of “Happy Endings,” who plays a washed-up sports memorabilia dealer who was Curry’s basketball teammate when they were in sixth grade.
Pally’s Danny reconnects with Curry at a low point in his life, hoping to capitalize on his childhood friend’s celebrity status. Ego Nwodim of “Saturday Night Live” co-stars as a member of Curry’s staff, and comedy veteran David Wain (“Wet Hot American Summer”) directs all six episodes. Even if Curry just coasts through his role, there are enough funny people involved to make “Mr. Throwback” worth a look for comedy fans.
Premieres August 8 on Peacock
'Homicide: Life on the Street'
The list of classic TV series that are completely unavailable to stream continues to get smaller with the streaming debut of this in-demand crime drama from producers Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson. The recent death of co-star Andre Braugher brought renewed attention to the inaccessibility of this acclaimed 1990s NBC series, and now it’s been remastered for a whole new audience.
Inspired by a nonfiction book from future “The Wire” creator David Simon, “Homicide” is a grittier, more complex counterpart to other cop shows of its era, with cases that often don’t wrap up in a neat package. The powerhouse cast includes much-missed actors Braugher, Yaphet Kotto and Richard Belzer, as well as Kyle Secor, Daniel Baldwin, Melissa Leo and many more. It’s a landmark police procedural finally getting the spotlight it deserves.
Premieres August 19 on Peacock
'The Killer'
Thanks to various licensing issues, Hong Kong director John Woo’s landmark 1989 action thriller “The Killer” is unlikely to be available to stream in the U.S. anytime soon. So most viewers will be coming in fresh to this new English-language remake directed by Woo himself, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy and Sam Worthington. Emmanuel takes on the role originally played by Chow Yun-fat, as an assassin who spares the life of an intended target, with Sy as the detective on the assassin’s trail.
The presence of the original filmmaker lends credibility to the project, and Woo has been working for nearly a decade to bring a new version of “The Killer” to American audiences. After Woo’s recent return to the U.S. with 2023’s “Silent Night,” this is the perfect way to bring his career full circle.
Premieres August 23 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in August 2024
August 8: Mr. Throwback (Peacock Original)*
August 9: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 15: Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*
August 19: Homicide: Life on the Street (Streaming Debut)
August 20: Face to Face with Scott Peterson (Peacock Original)*
August 23: The Killer (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
August 29: Gary (Peacock Original)*
August 30: The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive)*
August 30: The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive)*
Everything new on Peacock in August 2024
- Closing Ceremony August 11
2024 Paris Paralympic Games
- Opening Ceremony August 28
- Blind Football September 1-3, September 5, September 7
- Boccia August 29 - September 5
- Goalball August 29 - September 5
- Para Archery August 30 - September 8
- Para Athletics August 30 - September 8
- Para Badminton August 29 - September 2
- Para Canoe September 6-8
- Para Cycling Road September 4-7
- Para Cycling Track August 29 - September 1
- Para Equestrian (Dressage) September 3-4, September 6-7
- Para Judo September 5-7
- Para Powerlifting September 4-8
- Para Swimming August 29 - September 7
- Para Table Tennis August 29 - September 7
- Para Taekwondo August 29-31
- Tara Triathlon September 1-2
- Para Rowing August 30 - September 1
- Shooting Para Sport August 30 - September 5
- Sitting Volleyball August 29 - September 7
- Wheelchair Basketball August 29 - September 8
- Wheelchair Fencing September 3-7
- Wheelchair Rugby August 29 - September 2
- Wheelchair Tennis August 30 - September 7
- Closing Ceremony September 8
