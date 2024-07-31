New on Peacock in August 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

August is a busy month on Peacock, with the long-awaited streaming debut of a classic TV series, two big reality TV finales, and the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Peacock original “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reimagining of Will Smith’s beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” returns for its third season. On the docu-series front, Peacock has new shows about the notorious Scott Peterson case and Notre Dame’s Fighting Irish football team.

Two big reality shows bring their latest seasons to a close, with a reunion special for the sixth season of Peacock original “Love Island USA,” and an extended and uncensored version of the 14th-season finale of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Speaking of extended, action comedy “The Fall Guy” comes to Peacock following its theatrical release, with both original and expanded cuts.

Stephen Curry, John Woo and Baltimore cops round out this month’s Peacock highlights.

New on Peacock in August 2024: Top picks

'Mr. Throwback'

Mr. Throwback | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Sure, NBA superstar Stephen Curry is entertaining to watch on the basketball court, but can he carry a sitcom? He has plenty of talent to back him up in this mockumentary from creator David Caspe, who also created cult favorite comedy “Happy Endings.” Curry stars alongside Adam Pally of “Happy Endings,” who plays a washed-up sports memorabilia dealer who was Curry’s basketball teammate when they were in sixth grade.

Pally’s Danny reconnects with Curry at a low point in his life, hoping to capitalize on his childhood friend’s celebrity status. Ego Nwodim of “Saturday Night Live” co-stars as a member of Curry’s staff, and comedy veteran David Wain (“Wet Hot American Summer”) directs all six episodes. Even if Curry just coasts through his role, there are enough funny people involved to make “Mr. Throwback” worth a look for comedy fans.

Premieres August 8 on Peacock

'Homicide: Life on the Street'

The list of classic TV series that are completely unavailable to stream continues to get smaller with the streaming debut of this in-demand crime drama from producers Tom Fontana and Barry Levinson. The recent death of co-star Andre Braugher brought renewed attention to the inaccessibility of this acclaimed 1990s NBC series, and now it’s been remastered for a whole new audience.

Inspired by a nonfiction book from future “The Wire” creator David Simon, “Homicide” is a grittier, more complex counterpart to other cop shows of its era, with cases that often don’t wrap up in a neat package. The powerhouse cast includes much-missed actors Braugher, Yaphet Kotto and Richard Belzer, as well as Kyle Secor, Daniel Baldwin, Melissa Leo and many more. It’s a landmark police procedural finally getting the spotlight it deserves.

Premieres August 19 on Peacock

'The Killer'

The Killer | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Thanks to various licensing issues, Hong Kong director John Woo’s landmark 1989 action thriller “The Killer” is unlikely to be available to stream in the U.S. anytime soon. So most viewers will be coming in fresh to this new English-language remake directed by Woo himself, starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy and Sam Worthington. Emmanuel takes on the role originally played by Chow Yun-fat, as an assassin who spares the life of an intended target, with Sy as the detective on the assassin’s trail.

The presence of the original filmmaker lends credibility to the project, and Woo has been working for nearly a decade to bring a new version of “The Killer” to American audiences. After Woo’s recent return to the U.S. with 2023’s “Silent Night,” this is the perfect way to bring his career full circle.

Premieres August 23 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in August 2024

August 8: Mr. Throwback (Peacock Original)*

August 9: The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 15: Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere (Peacock Original)*

August 19: Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*

August 19: Homicide: Life on the Street (Streaming Debut)

August 20: Face to Face with Scott Peterson (Peacock Original)*

August 23: The Killer (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

August 29: Gary (Peacock Original)*

August 30: The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive)*

August 30: The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive)*

Everything new on Peacock in August 2024

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

America’s Got Talent, Season 19 (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior, Season 16 (NBC)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 9 (Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean After Show (Bravo Digital)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 (Peacock Exclusive)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 6 (NBC)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Gold Zone (Peacock Original)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 2 (NBC)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 15 (Bravo)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 1 (NBC)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (Peacock Original)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Season 2 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Wall, Season 5 (NBC)

Watch With Alex Cooper (Peacock Original)

August 1

Watch With Alex Cooper - Women’s Gymnastics All-Around Final - 12:15 PM ET (Peacock Original)

50 First Dates*

American Girl*

The Back-up Plan

Battleship

Bee Movie

Beethoven (’92)

Beethoven’s 2nd

The Best Man

The Best Man Holiday

Blair Witch

The Blair Witch Project

Blue Valentine*

The Book of Eli

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

The Boss*

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Bulletproof

The Cases of Mystery Lane

Casino

Clueless

Couples Retreat

Dear Evan Hansen*

Do the Right Thing

Doom

Exodus: Gods and Kings

F9: The Fast Saga*

Faster*

Field of Dreams

The Fighter

For the Colored Girls*

For the Love of the Game

The Great Outdoors

The Heat

The Help

Hesher

The Hulk

Hustle & Flow

Johnson Family Vacation

Just Go With It

K-9

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge

Karen Kingsbury’s the Bridge Part 2

Kindergarten Cop

King Richard

Knocked Up

Little Fockers

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Lucy

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Major Payne

Man Up

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Fatal Romance

MatchMaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

Mean Girls

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

A Midnight Kiss

Moneyball (2011)

Moonrise Kingdom

My Best Friend’s Girl*

Napa Ever After

Old*

The Other Guys

Over the Hedge

The Proposal (2009)

Push

Puss in Boots

R.I.P.D.

Rally Road Racers

Ride Along

Royal New Year’s Eve

Safe*

Self/Less

Sense and Sensibility

Shazam!

Shrek*

Space Jam

Then Came You

Think Like a Man*

Think Like a Man Too*

This is 40

To Her, With Love

Unthinkably Good Things

Waterworld

The Wedding Veil

The Wedding Veil Expectations

The Wedding Veil Inspiration

The Wedding Veil Journey

The Wedding Veil Legacy

The Wedding Veil Unveiled

Wild Oats

Zodiac

August 3

Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery

August 4

Junebug

August 6

Deadly Waters With Captain Lee, Season 1 - All Episodes - 8 Episodes (Oxygen)

August 8

Mr. Throwback, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

August 9

The Bikeriders (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

Renfield*

August 11

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson, Season 1 - Finale (Peacock Original)*

Marry Me*

My Dreams of You

August 12

2 Fast 2 Furious*

Fast & Furious*

Fast & Furious 6*

The Fast and The Furious*

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift*

Fast Five*

The Fate of the Furious*

Furious 7

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 14 - Finale - Extended/Uncensored Version (Bravo)*

August 13

Abused by Mom: The Ruby Franke Scandal*

August 15

Bel-Air, Season 3 - Premiere - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

August 16

Polite Society*

August 18

A Costa Rican Wedding

August 19

Love Island USA, Season 6 - Reunion (Peacock Original)*

Homicide: Life on the Street, 7 Seasons (Streaming Debut)

Homicide: The Movie

August 20

Face to Face with Scott Peterson - Premiere - All Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

August 21

The 355*

August 22

Bel-Air, Season 3 - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

August 23

The Killer (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59 - Finale (Peacock)*

August 24

Engaged to be Murdered

August 25

The Magic of Lemon Drops

August 26

The Anonymous, Season 1 - Premiere (USA)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 - Premiere (Peacock)*

August 27

Girl on the Milk Carton - Premiere (Oxygen)

August 28

Opening Ceremony for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

August 29

Bel Air, Season 3 - 2 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Caillou, Season 1 - New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Toby Keith: American Icon (NBC)

Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*

Gary (Peacock Original)*

August 30

Book Club: Next Chapter*

The Fall Guy (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

The Fall Guy: The Extended Cut (Peacock Exclusive/Streaming Debut)*

2024 Paris Olympics

Gold Zone (7a-5p ET every day, July 27 - August 10)

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson (2-3x a week, from July 26 - August 11)

Watch With Alex Cooper (from July 28 - August 11, 2024)

3x3 Basketball July 30 - August 5

Archery July 28- August 4

Gymnastics July 27 - August 1, August 3-5

Artistic Swimming August 5-7, August 9-10

Badminton July 27 - August 5

Basketball July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Beach Volleyball July 27 - August 10

Boxing July 27 - August 4, August 6-10

Breaking August 9-10

Canoeing July 27 - August 10

Cycling July 27 - August 11

Diving July 29, July 31, August 2, August 5-10

Equestrian July 27 - August 6

Fencing July 27 - August 4

Field Hockey July 27 - August 9

Soccer July 30-31, August 2-3, August 5-6, August 8-10

Golf Men: August 1-4, Women: August 7-10

Handball July 27 - August 4, August 6-11

Judo July 27 - August 3

Modern Pentathlon August 8-11

Rhythmic Gymnastics August 8 - 10

Rowing July 27 - August 3

Rugby July 27-30

Sailing July 28 - August 8

Shooting July 27 - August 5

Skateboarding August 6-7

Sport Climbing August 5-10

Surfing July 27-30

Swimming July 27 - August 4

Table Tennis July 27 - August 10

Taekwondo August 7-10

Tennis July 27 - August 4

Track and Field August 1-11

Trampoline Gymnastics August 2

Triathlon July 30-31, August 5

Volleyball July 27 - August 11

Water Polo July 27 - August 11

Weightlifting August 7-11

Wrestling August 5-11

Closing Ceremony August 11

2024 Paris Paralympic Games

Opening Ceremony August 28

Blind Football September 1-3, September 5, September 7

Boccia August 29 - September 5

Goalball August 29 - September 5

Para Archery August 30 - September 8

Para Athletics August 30 - September 8

Para Badminton August 29 - September 2

Para Canoe September 6-8

Para Cycling Road September 4-7

Para Cycling Track August 29 - September 1

Para Equestrian (Dressage) September 3-4, September 6-7

Para Judo September 5-7

Para Powerlifting September 4-8

Para Swimming August 29 - September 7

Para Table Tennis August 29 - September 7

Para Taekwondo August 29-31

Tara Triathlon September 1-2

Para Rowing August 30 - September 1

Shooting Para Sport August 30 - September 5

Sitting Volleyball August 29 - September 7

Wheelchair Basketball August 29 - September 8

Wheelchair Fencing September 3-7

Wheelchair Rugby August 29 - September 2

Wheelchair Tennis August 30 - September 7

Closing Ceremony September 8

Live sports and events