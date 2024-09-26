How to watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 online — TV channel and live streams

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards 2024, hosted by Shania Twain, with the country music genre at a crossroads and this evening's event set to have a major say in what the future looks like. At the very heart of this matter are Cowboy Carter herself, Beyoncé, and controversial star Morgan Wallen.

People's Choice Country Awards 2024 airs on NBC and Peacock in the U.S. and CityTV in Canada — and you can watch it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

2024 People's Choice Country Awards streaming details ► Date and time: The 2024 People's Choice Country Awards takes place at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, September 26.

• TV channel — NBC via Sling / Fubo

• U.S. stream — Peacock

• Canada — CityTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Having been inexplicably shut out of the CMA Awards this month without explanation, it's telling that Beyoncé has garnered 17 nominations at the People's Choice Country Awards 2024, which is entirely fan-voted. The sense is that the starting pistol has gone off on an uncomfortable and long overdue conversation that's set to dominate awards season.

Beyoncé's potential haul is eclipsed only by that of Zach Bryan, who's been recognized in 19 categories, including Album of 2024. Morgan Wallen, who has received the most nominations at the CMAs, is up for eight People's Choice Country Awards. The trio, along with Jelly Roll, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson and Luke Combs, are all in the frame for the headline People’s Artist of 2024 award.

Taking place at Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, read our guide below for how to watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the People's Choice Country Awards if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 in the U.S.

In the U.S., People's Choice Country Awards 2024 is being televised live on NBC on Thursday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Watch People's Choice Country Awards on Peacock

A People's Choice Country Awards live stream will be available via Peacock too.

A subscription to Peacock is $7.99 a month for Premium membership, but the $12.99 Premium Plus plan gives you an ad-free experience.

Watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 in Canada

The People's Choice Country Awards is being shown on CityTV in Canada.

The two-hour ceremony starts at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, September 26.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

Can you watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 in Australia?

No Australian broadcasters have picked up the rights to the People's Choice Country Awards.

So if you're from the U.S. or Canada but you're away from home in Australia, use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service.

Can you watch People's Choice Country Awards 2024 in the U.K.?

There's no viewing option for the People's Choice Country Awards for Brits, but if you're if you're an American or Canadian currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

What are the People's Choice Country Awards? The People's Choice Country Awards are now almost 50 years old, having started back in 1975. The difference to most other award shows is that the People's Choice Awards nominees and winners are decided exclusively by the general public, with voting available in all categories online. The awards recognize exceptional talent across movies, TV, music and pop culture.

Who is hosting the People's Choice Country Awards in 2024? 34-year-old movie star Simu Liu is hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The Canadian actor is probably best known for playing the lead role in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", after coming to prominence on the small screen in "Kim's Convenience". He also had a part as one of the Kens in the "Barbie" movie, for which he has been nominated for a People's Choice Award this year in the Movie Performance of the Year category.

People's Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees

The People’s Artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Jelly Roll

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Female Artist of 2024

Beyoncé

Carly Pearce

Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

The Male Artist of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

The Group / Duo of 2024

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Old Dominion

Ole 60

The Red Clay Strays

The War And Treaty

Tigirlily Gold

Zac Brown Band

The New Artist of 2024

Chase Matthew

Chayce Beckham

Dasha

Koe Wetzel

Nate Smith

Shaboozey

Tucker Wetmore

Warren Zeiders

The Social Country Star of 2024

Bailey Zimmerman

Beyoncé

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Reba McEntire

The Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin')” - Dasha

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Miles On It” - Marshmello & Kane Brown

“Pink Skies” - Zach Bryan

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” - Beyoncé

“Wild Ones” - Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll

The Female Song of 2024

“16 CARRIAGES” - Beyoncé

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin')” - Dasha

“Deeper Well” - Kacey Musgraves

“Hang Tight Honey” - Lainey Wilson

“hummingbird” - Carly Pearce

“No Caller ID” - Megan Moroney

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” - Beyoncé

“Wranglers” - Miranda Lambert

The Male Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma

“Bulletproof” - Nate Smith

“I Can Feel It” - Kane Brown

“Let Your Boys Be Country” - Jason Aldean

“Pink Skies” - Zach Bryan

“Take Her Home” - Kenny Chesney

The Group / Duo Song of 2024

“Break Mine” - Brothers Osborne

“Different About You” - Old Dominion

“For The Both of Us” - Dan + Shay

“I Tried A Ring On” - Tigirlily Gold

“Love You Back” - Lady A

“smoke & a light” - Ole 60

“Tie Up” - Zac Brown Band

“Wanna Be Loved” - The Red Clay Strays

The Collaboration Song of 2024

“BLACKBIIRD” - Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Can’t Break Up Now” - Old Dominion & Megan Moroney

“Chevrolet” - Dustin Lynch feat. Jelly Roll

“Hey Driver” - Zach Bryan feat. The War And Treaty

“I Remember Everything” - Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Mamaw’s House” - Thomas Rhett feat. Morgan Wallen

“The One (Pero No Como Yo)” - Carin Leon & Kane Brown

“you look like you love me” - Ella Langley feat. Riley Green

The Cover Song of 2024

“BLACKBIIRD” - Beyoncé, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts (Songwriters: John Lennon, Paul McCartney)

“Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond Of Each Other” - Orville Peck & Willie Nelson (Songwriter: Ned Sublette)

“Dancing with Myself” - Maren Morris (Songwriters: Billy Idol, Tony James)

“JOLENE” - Beyoncé (Songwriter: Dolly Parton)

“Perfectly Lonely” - Parker McCollum (Songwriter: John Mayer)

“Sun to Me” - mgk (Songwriters: Zach Bryan)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” - Lana Del Rey (Songwriters: Bill Danoff, John Denver, Taffy Nivert)

“Three Little Birds (Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film)” - Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Bob Marley & The Wailers)

The Crossover Song of 2024

“Better Days” - Zach Bryan feat. John Mayer

“Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini feat. Noah Kahan

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“II MOST WANTED” - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus

“Lonely Road” - mgk feat. Jelly Roll

“Midnight Ride” - Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck & Diplo

“Miles On It” - Marshmello & Kane Brown

“My Fault” - Shaboozey feat. Noah Cyrus

The New Artist Song of 2024

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - Shaboozey

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” - Dasha

“Betrayal” - Warren Zeiders

“Bulletproof” - Nate Smith

“Sweet Dreams” - Koe Wetzel

“Tennessee Don’t Mind” - Kameron Marlowe

“Wind Up Missin’ You” - Tucker Wetmore

The Storyteller Song of 2024

“16 CARRIAGES” - Beyoncé

“Deeper Well” - Kacey Musgraves

“Dirt Cheap” - Cody Johnson

“Pink Skies” - Zach Bryan

“Sorry Mom” - Kelsea Ballerini

“The Little Things” - George Strait

“The Man He Sees in Me” - Luke Combs

“Too Good to be True” - Kacey Musgraves

The Album of 2024

COWBOY CARTER - Beyoncé

Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves

Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs

Higher - Chris Stapleton

Highway Desperado - Jason Aldean

Leather - Cody Johnson

Where I've Been, Isn't Where I'm Going - Shaboozey

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

The Music Video of 2024

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)” - Luke Combs

“Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” - Dasha

“Deeper Well” - Kacey Musgraves

“I Had Some Help” - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

“Let It Burn” - Shaboozey

“Lonely Road” - mgk feat. Jelly Roll

“Miles On It” - Marshmello & Kane Brown

“Pour Me A Drink” - Post Malone feat. Blake Shelton

The Concert Tour of 2024

Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour - Luke Combs

Highway Desperado Tour - Jason Aldean

One Night At A Time 2024 - Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain: Come On Over - The Las Vegas Residency - All The Hits! - Shania Twain

Stadium Tour - George Strait

Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 - Tim McGraw

Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour - Kenny Chesney

The Quittin Time 2024 Tour - Zach Bryan

