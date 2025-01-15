Netflix's new political thriller just got an intense sneak peek clip — and it looks like my next binge-watch for 2025

Back in December, I shared my excitement about the first teaser for “Zero Day,” which quickly became one of my most anticipated shows for 2025. Now, Netflix has dropped an official sneak peek clip, and it already looks like an intense watch. Thankfully we don’t have long to wait, because “Zero Day” will hit the streaming service on February 20, 2025.

This political thriller marks Robert De Niro’s debut in a TV series, and it’s shaping up to be a must-watch. The limited show follows a beloved former U.S. president as he leads the charge to uncover the truth behind a nationwide cyberattack, all while wrestling with his own personal demons. Not only does De Niro star in the series, but he also serves as a producer.

Check out the new sneak peek clip below:

ZERO DAY | Robert De Niro | Opening Scene Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Based on the sneak peek above, we know that “Zero Day” looks like an intense and gripping watch. In just a short clip, De Niro’s character is frantically searching a room while someone pounds on the door, instantly setting a tone of high suspense. Even this brief moment hints at the tension-packed thrills “Zero Day” will probably offer.

De Niro told Netflix: “That’s the spine of my character in the show. Don’t dodge anything. Don’t play games. Be honest about what’s going on so that the public knows what’s going on.”

If you’ve seen “Zero Day” floating around the internet, then here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is ‘Zero Day’ about?

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Zero Day” follows George Mullen (De Niro), a respected former president now leading the Zero Day Commission. His job? To uncover who’s behind a massive cyberattack that’s thrown the country into chaos and cost thousands of lives.

Along the way, he’s up against a storm of disinformation and power-hungry players from the tech world, Wall Street, and the government. As Mullen digs deeper, his hunt for the truth forces him to face some dark secrets of his own, putting everything he cares about on the line.

What else do we know about ‘Zero Day’ on Netflix?

“Zero Day” is a gripping political thriller that dives into the struggle of uncovering the truth in a world on the brink of chaos. With crises everywhere and a flood of conspiracy theories, the story explores how much of the turmoil we face is of our own making, or whether some of it might only exist in our minds.

This plot has compelling potential, especially if the story leans into its themes with depth and nuance. Exploring the tension between reality and perception, particularly in a world influenced by conspiracy theories, could really make for an engaging show on Netflix (and definitely one I’ll be binge-watching next month).

Noah Oppenheim, one of the show’s creators, told Netflix: “The show looks at the cost of power for those who are asked to take on these enormous challenges — what it means for them personally, and what it means for their families.”

Another creator Eric Newman added: “Zero Day is about the aftermath of a devastating cyberattack that kills thousands of people and threatens to push a nation already on the precipice over the edge.” This is fitting given the timely exploration of cyber threats, making it a highly anticipated addition to Netflix's lineup of original programming.

The ensemble cast also includes Lizzy Caplan as Alexandra Mullen, Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen, Connie Britton as Valerie Whitesell, and Matthew Modine as Richard Dreyer.

“Zero Day” hits Netflix on February 20, 2025. If you’re like me and can’t wait, stream these best mystery shows on Netflix. You can also see what’s new on Netflix in January 2025 for more recommendations.

Stream “Zero Day” on Netflix starting February 20, 2025.