This supernatural sci-fi anthology series has crashed the Netflix top 10 — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Netflix top 10 shows has stayed somewhat the same the past few weeks, with “Bridgerton” dominating the number one spot. “Sweet Tooth” and “Eric” have also lingered near the top, but that could change with the recent addition of a supernatural anthology series called “Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams”. It currently sits at No. 10 on Netflix's list, and there's potential for it to jump to a higher spot.

Each episode offers a standalone story, exploring thought-provoking themes and the boundaries of science fiction and the supernatural. From mind-bending twists to just ordinary people facing strange occurrences, the series has set a new standard for anthology storytelling. Plus, I can’t ignore the fact that it’s been called the baby of “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game”.

Clearly, its success on one of the best streaming platforms highlights the growing appetite for strange and genre-blending content. But what is “Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams” about? Let’s delve into the plot and what critics are saying about this Netflix hit.

What is ‘Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams’ about?

"Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams" is an anthology series created by acclaimed Indonesian filmmaker Joko Anwar. The show explores supernatural and psychological horror, presenting a collection of standalone episodes containing various eerie and unsettling themes.

The official synopsis reads: “Everyday people get caught up in otherworldly problems in the supernatural series Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams. The anthology follows characters who take drastic measures to save money, their families, or themselves — but are instead greeted by unspeakable dangers from other realms.”

Anwar, known for his distinctive style and mastery of horror, weaves together stories that are both haunting and strange. The series examines the fears and anxieties that lurk beneath the surface of everyday life. This anthology format allows each episode to feature different characters, settings, and plots so that viewers are constantly kept on edge.

‘Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams’ reviews — what the critics are saying

What’s impressive about “Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams” is that it already has a perfect rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of June 19), but keep in mind that’s only from five sample reviews. This means it can change based on what other critics say.

Pramit Chatterjee from Digital Mafia Talkies said: “Nightmares and Daydreams is definitely a hit. All the stories are incredibly relevant, and since they’ve been visualized so ambitiously, I can’t help but applaud.” Meanwhile, South China Morning Post’s James Marsh said: “Interweaving elements of horror and science fiction with more grounded stories about Indonesia's checkered past and enduring economic disparities, what emerges is significantly more than the sum of its parts.”

Jonathon Wilson from Ready Steady Cut also got straight to the point: “Genre fans are offered a rich banquet here. Tuck in.”

While the reviews are positive, some do share a few weak points. Bloody Disgusting’s Paul Lê commented on the anthology format itself: “On their own though, not every episode is as successful as the next — a rule of thumb for all anthologies — but together they make up pieces of a mighty journey into the headspace of Indonesia’s most innovative filmmaker.”

Stream ‘Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re into a mix of horror, supernatural, thriller, and sci-fi, then you’ll probably enjoy “Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams”. It’s a weird but interesting anthology series that was inspired by Anwar’s curiosity and fascination with alien stories. Each stand-alone but interconnected episode focuses on ordinary people who encounter mysterious situations that threaten them and the ones they love.

Also, it seems as though this anthology series is worth watching while you wait for “Squid Game” season 2 and “Stranger Things” season 5 , considering it takes elements from both hit Netflix shows.

“Joko Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams” is available to stream on Netflix now.